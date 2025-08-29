Germany has told its nationals to leave Iran and refrain from travelling there to avoid getting caught in retaliatory acts by Tehran over Germany's role in triggering UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme.
Britain, France and Germany on Thursday launched a 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, a step likely to stoke tensions two months after Israel and the US bombed Iran.
“As Iranian government representatives have repeatedly threatened consequences in this case it cannot be ruled out that German interests and nationals will be affected by countermeasures in Iran,” the foreign ministry said on its website on Thursday.
“The German embassy in Tehran can only provide limited consular assistance on site,” it warned.
Reuters
Germany tells nationals to leave Iran, fearing retaliation over sanctions
Image: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS / File photo
