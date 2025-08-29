Hundreds of UN staff pressure rights chief to call Gaza a genocide, letter shows

Israel has previously rejected accusations of genocide in Gaza, citing its right to self-defence after the deadly October 7 2023, Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. The subsequent war in Gaza has killed almost 63,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, while a global hunger monitor said part of it is suffering from famine.
The Geneva-based agency was created in 1993 and is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights for all.
The appeal to Turk, an Austrian lawyer who has worked for the UN for decades, was backed by around a quarter of his 2,000 global staff. Some rights groups including Amnesty International have accused Israel of committing genocide and independent UN expert Francesca Albanese has also used the term, but not the UN itself.
UN officials have in the past said it is up to international courts to determine genocide. In 2023, SA brought a genocide case against Israel’s actions in Gaza to the International Court of Justice but the case has not yet been heard on its merits, a process that can take years.
“The situation in Gaza has shaken us all to our core,” said OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani, citing difficult circumstances faced by the office as it tries to document facts and raise the alarm.
“There have been and will continue to be discussions internally on how to move forward,” she said in reference to the letter.
Turk, who has repeatedly condemned Israel's actions in Gaza and warned of the increasing risk of atrocity crimes, said the letter raised important concerns.
“I know we all share a feeling of moral indignation at the horrors we are witnessing, and frustration in the face of the international community’s inability to bring this situation to an end,” he said in a copy of his response seen by Reuters, calling for employees to “remain united as an office in the face of such adversity”.
Reuters
Hundreds of UN staff pressure rights chief to call Gaza a genocide, letter shows
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/ File photo
Hundreds of UN staff at the office of the high commissioner for human rights (OHCHR) Volker Turk have written to ask him to explicitly describe the Gaza war as an unfolding genocide, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The letter sent on Wednesday said the staff consider the legal criteria for genocide in the nearly two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have been met, citing the scale, scope and nature of violations documented there.
“OHCHR has a strong legal and moral responsibility to denounce acts of genocide,” said the letter signed by the staff committee on behalf of more than 500 employees which called on Turk to take a “clear and public position”.
“Failing to denounce an unfolding genocide undermines the credibility of the UN and the human rights system itself,” it said.
It cited the international body's perceived moral failure for not doing more to stop the 1994 Rwanda genocide that killed more than one million people.
Turk has the full and unconditional support of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, adding: “Labelling an event as a genocide is up to a competent legal authority.”
Israel's foreign ministry said it does not respond to internal UN employees’ letters “even if they are false, baseless and blinded by obsessive hatred towards Israel”.
Modest food aid increase not enough to stop starvation in Gaza, says World Food Programme chief
