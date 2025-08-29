World

Israel recovers body of hostage Ilan Weiss from Gaza: Netanyahu's office

29 August 2025
Protesters hold cutout pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas as they demand the immediate release of the hostages, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on August 28 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel has recovered the body of hostage Ilan Weiss from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.

Items belonging to a second person, whose identity has not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved, the office added.

