Israel has recovered the body of hostage Ilan Weiss from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.
Items belonging to a second person, whose identity has not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved, the office added.
Reuters
Israel recovers body of hostage Ilan Weiss from Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel has recovered the body of hostage Ilan Weiss from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.
Items belonging to a second person, whose identity has not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved, the office added.
Reuters
MORE:
Netanyahu says Israel to resume Gaza negotiations to end war and free hostages
Gaza City officially in famine, with hunger spreading, says global monitor
Hamas accepts proposed deal for ceasefire with Israel and hostage release, Egyptian source says
Israelis stage nationwide protests to demand end to Gaza war and release of hostages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos