World

Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes northwestern Mongolia

Other quakes recorded in Asia and South America

29 August 2025 - 16:20 By Reuters
Thursday's magnitude-5.5 quake in Mongolia followed a series of recent seismic events around the world: Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vchalup

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake struck northwestern Mongolia on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, it added.

Thursday's quake in Mongolia followed a series of recent seismic events around the world:

  • On Wednesday an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 125km, said the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
  • Also on Wednesday, a magnitude-6 earthquake struck in the sea off the northeast coast of Taiwan at a depth of 112km, the island's weather administration said There were no reports of damage. The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker whose factories are all on Taiwan's west coast, said the quake did not reach the threshold for evacuations at its sites.
  • On Monday an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in waters off Russia's Kuril Islands at a depth of 10km, the GFZ said.
  • On Friday last week, a magnitude-5.6 earthquake struck near the Myanmar-India border at a depth of 10km, the EMSC said.
  • On Thursday last week, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in the Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, after a brief warning for Chilean coastal areas. There was no tsunami threat after the US Geological Survey (USGS) revised down the quake magnitude, initially reported at 8, adding it hit at a depth of 11km. The quake struck more than 700km southeast of Argentina's city of Ushuaia, with a population of about 57,000, the USGS said. Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued a tsunami warning for its Antarctic territory after the quake struck 258km northwest off its Base Frei site, it said in a bulletin.

 

