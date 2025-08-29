Modest food aid increase not enough to stop starvation in Gaza, says World Food Programme chief

A report released on Friday by the global hunger monitor Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said about 514,000 people, nearly a quarter of Gaza's population, are facing famine conditions in Gaza City and surrounding areas.
Israel has repeatedly dismissed such findings as false and biased in favour of Palestinian militant group Hamas, against which it has been fighting in its almost two-year war.
Sami al-Ashram, a 52 year-old queuing at a soup kitchen in Gaza City, told Reuters he barely had enough food.
"I ask the people in charge of aid to increase the aid (supply) so we can eat and live. Some rice is not enough for us."
McCain, who visited Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis this week, including a clinic supporting children and pregnant and lactating women, highlighted ongoing difficulties in delivering aid to vulnerable populations deep inside Gaza.
"What we saw was utter devastation. It's basically flattened, and we saw people who are very seriously hungry and malnourished," McCain said.
"It proved my point that we need to be able to get deep into it (Gaza) so we can make sure they can consistently have what they need," she said.
She said a modest improvement in getting commercial food and supplies into Gaza had helped prices fall, but most people cannot afford food.
McCain said she is hopeful the WFP will have better access to Gaza after meeting on Wednesday with the Israeli military's chief of staff, Lt-Gen Eyal Zamir, when she pressed for unfettered access, more safe routes and guarantees that trucks would not face long delays after clearance is granted.
A military statement said Zamir emphasised Israel's commitment to preventing famine and enabling humanitarian aid to reach Gazans.
The IPC report also warned that famine could spread to the central and southern districts of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.
McCain described the IPC report as the "gold standard" for measuring food insecurity.
Israel dismissed the report as "deeply flawed" and asked the IPC to retract it on Wednesday. The IPC had no immediate comment.
Reuters
