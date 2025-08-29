World

Thai court sacks PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violation

29 August 2025 - 13:45 By Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng
Thailand's Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was dismissed as prime minister, arrives at a press conference at Government House in Bangkok on August 29 2025 after the Constitutional Court ruled to remove her from office in a high-profile ethics case.
Image: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office on Friday for an ethics violation after only a year in power, dealing another crushing blow to the Shinawatra political dynasty that could usher in a new period of turmoil.

Paetongtarn, Thailand's youngest prime minister, becomes the sixth premier from or backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family to be removed by the military or judiciary in a tumultuous two-decade battle for power between the country's warring elites.

In its verdict the court said Paetongtarn violated ethics in a leaked June telephone call when she appeared to kowtow to Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen while the two countries were at the brink of an armed border conflict.

Fighting erupted weeks later and lasted five days. The decision paves the way for the election by parliament of a new prime minister, a process that could be drawn out, with Paetongtarn's ruling Pheu Thai party losing bargaining power and facing a challenge to shore up a fragile alliance with a razor-thin majority.

In a 6-3 decision, the court said Paetongtarn had put her private interests before those of the nation and damaged the reputation of the country, causing a loss of public confidence.

“Due to a personal relationship that appeared aligned with Cambodia, the respondent was consistently willing to comply with or act in accordance with the wishes of the Cambodian side,” the court said in a statement.

The ruling brings a premature end to the premiership of the daughter and protégé of influential tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra. Paetongtarn, 39, was a political neophyte when she was thrust abruptly into the spotlight after the surprise dismissal of predecessor Srettha Thavisin by the same court a year ago.

Paetongtarn has apologised about the leaked call and said she was trying to avert a war.

She is the fifth premier in 17 years to be removed by the Constitutional Court, underlining its central role in an intractable power struggle between the elected governments of the Shinawatra clan and a nexus of powerful conservatives and royalist generals with far-reaching influence.

The focus will next shift to who will replace Paetongtarn, with Thaksin expected to be at the heart of horse-trading between parties and other power-brokers to try to keep Pheu Thai in charge of the coalition.

Ceasefire takes effect between Thailand and Cambodia after five-day border battle

A ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand came into effect at midnight on Monday, hours after they agreed to halt their deadliest conflict in more ...
News
1 month ago

Deputy premier Phumtham Wechayachai and the cabinet will oversee the government in a caretaker capacity until a new prime minister is elected by the house, with no time limit on when that must take place.

There are five people eligible to become prime minister, with only one from Pheu Thai, 77-year-old Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former attorney-general with limited cabinet experience  who has maintained a low profile in politics. Others include:

  • former premier Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has retired from politics and led a military coup against the last Pheu Thai government in 2014; and
  • Anutin Charnvirakul, a deputy premier before he withdrew his party from Paetongtarn's coalition over the leaked phone call.

The ruling thrusts Thailand into more political uncertainty at a time of simmering public unease over stalled reforms and a stuttering economy expected by the central bank to grow only 2.3% this year.

A Pheu Thai administration would be a coalition likely to have only a slender majority and could face frequent parliamentary challenges from an opposition with huge public support that is pushing for an early election.

“Appointing a new prime minister will be difficult and may take considerable time,” said Stithorn Thananithichot, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University.

“It's not easy for all parties to align their interests. Pheu Thai will be at a disadvantage.”

Reuters

Thai gallery removes China-focused artworks after 'pressure' from Beijing

One of Thailand’s top art galleries removed, at China's request, materials about Beijing's treatment of ethnic minorities and Hong Kong from an ...
News
3 weeks ago

EXPLAINER | Why are Thailand and Cambodia fighting?

Thailand and Cambodia are engaged in their worst fighting in more than a decade, exchanging heavy artillery fire across their disputed border, with ...
News
1 month ago

Landmine dispute escalates tensions between Thailand and Cambodia

Thailand has accused Cambodia of placing landmines in a disputed border area after three soldiers were injured, but Phnom Penh denied the claim and ...
News
1 month ago

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates

A Thai F-16 fighter jet bombed targets in Cambodia, both sides said, as weeks of tension over a border dispute escalated into clashes on Thursday ...
News
1 month ago

Thailand closes border crossings with Cambodia as dispute deepens

Thailand's military has closed border crossings into Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, citing security concerns as ...
News
2 months ago

Thai PM claims she has coalition support after resignation calls

Paetongtarn Shinawatra has faced criticism for her perceived mishandling of a border row with Cambodia, including over a phone call with the ...
News
2 months ago
