An aid flotilla of dozens of boats that had set sail for Gaza on Sunday carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, has returned to port in Barcelona due to stormy weather, organisers said on Monday.
“We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, adding winds had been up to about 56km/h.
The organisers did not say when they planned to resume the journey.
Activists including Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham are on the flotilla of several dozen boats aiming to break Israel's naval blockade and deliver food and humanitarian supplies to the enclave, which has been devastated by nearly two years of war.
Israel has argued that the naval blockade it imposed in 2007 is necessary to stop weapons being smuggled to the Hamas Palestinian militant group. It has described other attempts to break it — including one that included Thunberg in June — as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.
Reuters
Aid flotilla heading to Gaza returns to Barcelona due to stormy weather
Crossing the Mediterranean is too risky for smaller boats
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo
An aid flotilla of dozens of boats that had set sail for Gaza on Sunday carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, has returned to port in Barcelona due to stormy weather, organisers said on Monday.
“We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, adding winds had been up to about 56km/h.
The organisers did not say when they planned to resume the journey.
Activists including Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham are on the flotilla of several dozen boats aiming to break Israel's naval blockade and deliver food and humanitarian supplies to the enclave, which has been devastated by nearly two years of war.
Israel has argued that the naval blockade it imposed in 2007 is necessary to stop weapons being smuggled to the Hamas Palestinian militant group. It has described other attempts to break it — including one that included Thunberg in June — as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.
Reuters
MORE
Greta Thunberg deported from Israel, denounces Gaza ‘war crimes’
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says
Post-war plan sees US administering Gaza for at least a decade: Washington Post
Israel mulls West Bank annexation in response to moves to recognise Palestine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos