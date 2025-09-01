World

Hundreds feared dead after 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Jalalabad, Afghanistan

01 September 2025 - 08:15 By Mrinmay Dey and Saeed Shah
Taliban soldiers and civilians carry earthquake victims to an ambulance at an airport in Jalalabad on September 1 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Hundreds are feared dead after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan, local officials said on Monday.

The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time.

It was at a depth of 10km, the German research centre for geosciences said.

In October, 2023, an earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Herat killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban administration said.

Reuters

