Hundreds are feared dead after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan, local officials said on Monday.
The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time.
It was at a depth of 10km, the German research centre for geosciences said.
In October, 2023, an earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Herat killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban administration said.
Reuters
Hundreds feared dead after 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Jalalabad, Afghanistan
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters
