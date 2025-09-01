World

Political standoff intensifies over Trump’s plans for Chicago crackdown

01 September 2025 - 07:00 By Ted Hesson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Federal police vehicles belonging to the department of homeland security parked next to the Federal Plaza in Chicago on August 26 2025. US President Donald Trump says the military might deploy to Chicago.
Federal police vehicles belonging to the department of homeland security parked next to the Federal Plaza in Chicago on August 26 2025. US President Donald Trump says the military might deploy to Chicago.
Image: REUTERS/ Jim Vondruska

A political standoff over US President Donald Trump's plan to crack down on crime and illegal immigration in Chicago intensified on Sunday as a top administration official promised to deploy more federal officers and the Democratic governor of Illinois portrayed Trump as a threat to democracy.

Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem told CBS News' Face the Nation that immigration and customs enforcement operations in Chicago and other parts of the country would be bolstered, but declined to provide details. Noem said Trump would make any decision to deploy national guard troops.

On the same programme Illinois governor JB Pritzker said Trump wanted to deploy troops so he could halt or manipulate US midterm elections in 2026.

“He'd like to stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, take control of the elections,” Pritzker said.

Chicago prepares for Trump's possible deployment of National Guard

When US President Donald Trump threatened to flood Chicago with National Guard troops and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this ...
News
2 days ago

“He'll claim there's some problem with an election, and then he's got troops on the ground who can take control.”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson criticised Pritzker for not doing more to deal with crime.

“Chicago’s residents would be much safer if Pritzker did his job and addressed his crime problem instead of trying to be a Resistance Lib hero,” Jackson said.

Trump and top officials said last week Chicago would soon be a target for the Republican president’s efforts to tackle crime and illegal immigration. Trump for years has criticised crime in Chicago, a Democratic stronghold, though city figures show most categories of violent crime have dropped this year.

Earlier this month, Trump kicked off an aggressive public safety campaign in Washington, DC, deploying national guard troops, flooding streets with federal officers and federalising the city police department. The surge has generated political and community pushback in DC, a federal district where Trump wields exceptional power. Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat, issued an executive order on Saturday that said local police would not assist with national guard or other federal operations. Noem said on Sunday Trump's decision to send thousands of national guard troops to Los Angeles in June after protests saved the Democrat-led city from being decimated.

“LA wouldn't be standing today if President Trump hadn't taken action,” Noem said.

“That city would have burnt down if left to the devices of the mayor and governor of the state.”

California governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said at the time the decision was “purposefully inflammatory”.

Reuters reported previously that as Trump began his push to send the national guard and marines to US cities, military leaders privately questioned whether the troops had received proper training and warned of the “far-reaching social, political and operational” risks of aiding law enforcement.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rwanda says it received migrants deported from US earlier this month

Rwanda received seven migrants deported from the US earlier this month, a government spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday, weeks after the ...
News
2 days ago

Rights advocates slam US over withdrawal from key UN report

The US will not participate in a UN review of its human rights record, officials said, a move that rights advocates called a worrying retreat from ...
News
2 days ago

US downgrades charge against man who threw sandwich at federal agent

Federal prosecutors on Thursday dropped their effort to bring a felony charge against a man arrested for throwing a sandwich at a federal law ...
News
2 days ago

Fired CDC director Monarez 'clashed with Kennedy on vaccine policy'

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Susan Monarez was fired on Wednesday after resisting changes to vaccine policy advanced by US ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Univen student jumps from building after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death South Africa
  2. We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker South Africa
  3. KZN cop in hot water for 'involvement in politics' South Africa
  4. Valterra Platinum plans to start underground trial mining in late 2026 South Africa
  5. SABC takes TV news presenter off air after heated exchange with Ramphele on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Car rams into Russian Consulate in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
The feisty Sharon on Generations tells all - actor and radio presenter Kagiso ...