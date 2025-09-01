World

Pope Leo pleads for end to ‘pandemic of arms’ after Minnesota shooting

01 September 2025 - 06:32 By Joshua McElwee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pope Leo XIV praying during the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican in Italy on August 27 2025.
Pope Leo XIV praying during the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican in Italy on August 27 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Leo, the first US-born leader of the global Catholic Church, prayed on Sunday that God would “stop the pandemic of arms” after a mass shooting on August 27 at a Minnesota Catholic school that killed two children.

“Our prayers (go) for the victims of the tragic shooting during a school Mass in the American state of Minnesota,” Leo, speaking in English, said in a weekly prayer with crowds in St Peter's Square.

“Let us plead with God to stop the pandemic of arms large and small which infects our world,” said the pope.

Leo was elected pope by the world's cardinals in May after the death of the late Pope Francis. He has shown a different style to his predecessor, rarely speaking off the cuff and usually preferring a more cautious tone in his public appeals.

Sunday's appeal was also a rare instance of the pope addressing a world event in his native English. Leo usually prefers to use Italian, the language of the papacy.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Shooter kills two Minneapolis schoolchildren in Catholic church, wounds 17 others

An assailant armed with three guns fired through stained-glass windows into a Catholic church where parish school students were attending Mass on ...
News
4 days ago

US police arrest suspect Vance Boelter for Minnesota legislators' shooting

A massive two-day manhunt ended on Sunday with the arrest of Vance Boelter, 57, for allegedly killing a Minnesota Democratic state legislator and her ...
News
2 months ago

15 states sue over Trump move to return seized rapid-fire devices for guns

Fifteen Democratic-led US states filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block Republican President Donald Trump's administration from returning ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Univen student jumps from building after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death South Africa
  2. We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker South Africa
  3. KZN cop in hot water for 'involvement in politics' South Africa
  4. Valterra Platinum plans to start underground trial mining in late 2026 South Africa
  5. SABC takes TV news presenter off air after heated exchange with Ramphele on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Car rams into Russian Consulate in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
The feisty Sharon on Generations tells all - actor and radio presenter Kagiso ...