US expands visa restrictions for Palestinians, NY Times reports

01 September 2025 - 10:50 By Brad Heath
The restrictions would prevent Palestinians from travelling to the US for medical treatment, attending college and business travel, the newspaper reported.
Image: REUTERS/Hadeer Mahmoud/ File photo

The US has suspended visa approval for nearly everyone who holds a Palestinian passport, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The restrictions go beyond those President Donald Trump's administration previously announced on visitors from Gaza. They would prevent Palestinians from travelling to the US for medical treatment, attending college and business travel, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified officials.

The state department said two weeks ago it was halting visitor visas for individuals from Gaza while it conducts “a full and thorough” review, a move condemned by pro-Palestine groups.

