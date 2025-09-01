The US has suspended visa approval for nearly everyone who holds a Palestinian passport, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
The restrictions go beyond those President Donald Trump's administration previously announced on visitors from Gaza. They would prevent Palestinians from travelling to the US for medical treatment, attending college and business travel, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified officials.
The state department said two weeks ago it was halting visitor visas for individuals from Gaza while it conducts “a full and thorough” review, a move condemned by pro-Palestine groups.
Reuters
US expands visa restrictions for Palestinians, NY Times reports
Image: REUTERS/Hadeer Mahmoud/ File photo
The US has suspended visa approval for nearly everyone who holds a Palestinian passport, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
The restrictions go beyond those President Donald Trump's administration previously announced on visitors from Gaza. They would prevent Palestinians from travelling to the US for medical treatment, attending college and business travel, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified officials.
The state department said two weeks ago it was halting visitor visas for individuals from Gaza while it conducts “a full and thorough” review, a move condemned by pro-Palestine groups.
Reuters
READ MORE:
US charity says halt in visitor visas for Gazans will harm wounded children
Post-war plan sees US administering Gaza for at least a decade: Washington Post
Israel mulls West Bank annexation in response to moves to recognise Palestine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos