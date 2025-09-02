Afghanistan earthquake kills 800, injures 2,800, Taliban asks world for help

"We need it because lots of people lost their lives and houses," he told Reuters.
The quake killed 812 people in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar, said administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.
Ziaul Haq Mohammadi, a student at Al-Falah University in the eastern city of Jalalabad, was studying in his room at home when the quake struck. He said he tried to stand up but was knocked over by the power of the tremor.
"We spent the whole night in fear and anxiety because at any moment another earthquake could happen," Mohammadi said.
Rescuers were battling to reach remote mountainous areas cut off from mobile networks along the Pakistani border, where mudbrick homes dotting the slopes collapsed in the quake.
"The area of the earthquake was also affected by heavy rain in the past 24 to 48 hours so the risk of landslides and rock slides is quite significant. That is why many roads are impassable," Kate Carey, an officer at the UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs, told Reuters.
Rescue teams and authorities are trying to dispose of animal carcasses quickly to minimise the risk of contamination to water resources, Carey said.
Casualties could rise as rescue teams access more isolated locations, authorities said.
"All our teams have been mobilised to accelerate assistance so comprehensive and full support can be provided," said health ministry spokesperson Abdul Maten Qanee, citing efforts in areas from security to food and health.
Reuters Television images showed helicopters ferrying the affected, while residents helped security forces and medics carry the wounded to ambulances in an area with a long history of earthquakes and floods.
Military rescue teams fanned out across the region, the defence ministry said, with 40 flights carrying away 420 wounded and dead.
The quake razed three villages in Kunar, with substantial damage in many others, authorities said. At least 610 people were killed in Kunar with 12 dead in Nangarhar, they added.
Some villagers sat weeping amid the piled ruins of their homes. Others began laboriously clearing the debris by hand, or carried the injured on makeshift stretchers.
“This is Mazar Dara in Nurgal district. The entire village has been destroyed,” one victim told reporters.
“Children and elders are trapped under the rubble. We need urgent help.”
Another survivor said: "We need ambulances, we need doctors, we need everything to rescue the injured and recover the dead.”
It was Afghanistan's third major deadly quake since the Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign forces withdrew, triggering a cut to the international funding that formed the bulk of government finances.
Hundreds feared dead after 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Jalalabad, Afghanistan
Diplomats and aid officials said crises elsewhere in the world, along with donor frustration over the Taliban's policies towards women, including curbs on those who are aid workers, have spurred the cuts in funding.
Even humanitarian aid, aimed at bypassing political institutions to serve urgent needs, has shrunk to $767m (R13.5bn) this year, down from $3.8bn (R67bn) in 2022.
Humanitarian agencies said they are fighting a forgotten crisis in Afghanistan, where the UN estimates more than half the population is in urgent need of humanitarian aid.
"So far no foreign governments have reached out to provide support for rescue or relief work," a spokesperson of Afghanistan's foreign office said on Monday.
Later, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said it was ready to provide disaster relief assistance "according to Afghanistan's needs and within its capacity".
Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India said it had delivered 1,000 family tents to Kabul and was moving 15 tonnes of food material to Kunar, with more relief material to be sent from India starting on Tuesday.
The US state department's bureau of south and central Asian affairs posted its condolences on X on Monday for the loss of life in the earthquake, but did not immediately respond when asked if the US would provide any assistance.
Afghanistan has been badly affected since US resident Donald Trump's administration in January began slashing funding to its humanitarian arm USAID and aid programmes worldwide as part of a broader plan to end what it deems wasteful spending.
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said its mission in Afghanistan was preparing to help those in areas devastated by the quake. Pope Leo also sent condolences for the dead.
Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake that killed 1,000 people in the eastern region in 2022 was the first major natural disaster faced by the Taliban government.
Reuters
