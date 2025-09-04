World

Indonesia fires officer involved in killing bystander as protests continue

04 September 2025 - 07:30 By Willy Kurniawan
Women shout slogans during a protest against lawmakers' perks and police brutality, brandishing brooms as a symbol of their calls for reform outside the Indonesian parliament building in Jakarta on September 3 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesian authorities seeking to quell nationwide anti-government protests on Wednesday fired a police officer involved in the death of a bystander during unrest in Jakarta last week.

Led by students, workers and rights groups, protests since last week over police violence and state spending priorities have spread round the world's third-largest democracy after a police vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle taxi driver.

At least 10 people have died in the demonstrations, which have sparked looting and rioting and have been met with teargas and rubber bullets.

National police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said Cosmas Kaju Gae, one of seven detained officers from the vehicle that ran over the motorcycle driver, was “dishonourably” fired after an ethics hearing due to “unprofessionalism”.

Cosmas, who had been in the front seat of the vehicle, was seen in tears in a video of the hearing, saying he never intended to kill anyone and was only doing his job.

He said he was considering an appeal.

With protesters demanding wide accountability, the fate of the other six officers is yet to be determined.

In another nod to their demands, President Prabowo Subianto said at the weekend that legislators' substantial perks, including housing and travel allowances, would be cut.

Hundreds of women dressed in pink joined protests in the capital Jakarta on Wednesday.

They carried signs and brandished brooms which protest organiser The Alliance of Indonesian Women said symbolised a need to “sweep (away) the state's dirt and the repressiveness of security forces”.

Prabowo has said the military and police would stand firm against violent mobs, and that some of the unrest bore the signs of terrorism and treason.

He attended a lavish military parade in China on Wednesday after initially cancelling due to the unrest, with his office saying signs of normalcy returning in Indonesia were a factor in his decision to travel.

Parliamentary officials met with at least 10 student unions whose demands included the release of demonstrators and an investigation into Prabowo's accusation about treason.

The student body of the University of Indonesia called for an independent investigation into police violence and contrasted legislators' benefits with others' economic hardship.

“It's as if they take advantage of us in every election. But after they won, we were forgotten,” said student body head Agus Setiawan.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, deputy parliament speaker and a senior member of Prabowo's political party, said students will be given a chance to convey demands directly to the government on Thursday.

Fitch Ratings said the unrest could harm Indonesia's sovereign credit profile if it dampens growth prospects or leads to fiscal slippage.

It said “there is a risk that social tensions could linger as the deeper issues are likely to endure, posing political challenges for the president and the ruling coalition, even with its large parliamentary majority”.

Reuters

