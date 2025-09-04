World

Israeli military says it has identified missile launch from Yemen towards Israel

04 September 2025 - 08:30 By Muhammad Al Gebaly
A ballistic missile which according to Israeli army was fired towards Israel from Yemen, is intercepted as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, on September 3 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Israeli military said on Thursday it had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen towards Israel, the third in less than 24-hours, and that its aerial defence systems were working to intercept the threat.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missiles and drones towards Israel in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

