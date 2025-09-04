The Israeli military said on Thursday it had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen towards Israel, the third in less than 24-hours, and that its aerial defence systems were working to intercept the threat.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missiles and drones towards Israel in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.
Reuters
Israeli military says it has identified missile launch from Yemen towards Israel
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The Israeli military said on Thursday it had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen towards Israel, the third in less than 24-hours, and that its aerial defence systems were working to intercept the threat.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missiles and drones towards Israel in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Thousands attend funeral of Houthi leaders killed by Israeli strike, vow revenge
Israeli strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens
Six crew rescued, 15 missing after Houthis sink latest Greek ship in Red Sea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos