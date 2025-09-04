Kim's Beijing trip offered his first chance to meet Putin and Xi together, and mingle with the more than two dozen other national leaders who attended the events.
State media photos showed a smiling Kim standing and walking with Putin and Xi side by side.
"Comrade Kim Jong Un and President Putin exchanged candid opinions on important international and regional issues," KCNA said.
Putin "highly praised" North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine and said the two countries' relations are "special ones of trust, friendship and alliance", KCNA reported.
North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
South Korea's intelligence agency estimated this week that about 2,000 North Korean soldiers sent to fight for Russia have been killed.
It believes North Korea plans to deploy another 6,000 troops, with about 1,000 combat soldiers deployed in Russia.
Kim and Putin discussed in detail the long-term plans for partnership and reaffirmed their "steadfast will" to elevate bilateral relations to a high level, according to KCNA.
Last year, the two leaders signed a mutual defence treaty which calls for each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.
Reuters
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia, discusses partnership with Putin
Image: KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would "fully support" Russia's army as a "fraternal duty", and Russian President Vladimir Putin called the two countries' ties "special", state media KCNA reported on Thursday.
Kim and Putin held a meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of China's celebrations in Beijing to mark the formal surrender of Japan in World War 2.
The pair flanked Chinese President Xi Jinping at a massive military parade for the first such gathering of the three countries' leaders since the early days of the Cold War.
Kim's Beijing trip offered his first chance to meet Putin and Xi together, and mingle with the more than two dozen other national leaders who attended the events.
State media photos showed a smiling Kim standing and walking with Putin and Xi side by side.
"Comrade Kim Jong Un and President Putin exchanged candid opinions on important international and regional issues," KCNA said.
Putin "highly praised" North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine and said the two countries' relations are "special ones of trust, friendship and alliance", KCNA reported.
North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
South Korea's intelligence agency estimated this week that about 2,000 North Korean soldiers sent to fight for Russia have been killed.
It believes North Korea plans to deploy another 6,000 troops, with about 1,000 combat soldiers deployed in Russia.
Kim and Putin discussed in detail the long-term plans for partnership and reaffirmed their "steadfast will" to elevate bilateral relations to a high level, according to KCNA.
Last year, the two leaders signed a mutual defence treaty which calls for each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.
Reuters
READ MORE:
‘Peace or war’: China’s Xi hosts massive military parade with Putin and Kim
Sidelining Trump, China’s Xi rolls out carpet for Ukraine war aggressors
Taiwan's denial of communist role in World War 2 is 'blasphemy', China says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos