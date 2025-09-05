DeSantis said in a video posted to social media on Thursday that the detention facility was “open for business” and ready to support Trump's immigration enforcement efforts.
‘Alligator Alcatraz’ operations can continue, divided US appeals court rules
A US federal appeals court on Thursday allowed the federal migrant detention centre in Florida known as “Alligator Alcatraz” to resume operations, blocking a lower court ruling that ordered the facility to stop taking new detainees and to halt construction work.
The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a split opinion that President Donald Trump's administration is likely to prevail in a legal battle with two environmental groups that said the facility is endangering the Everglades and its wildlife. Two judges sided with the Trump administration, and one judge dissented.
Most ruled that the project, which has been funded by the state of Florida, did not trigger the kind of environmental review needed for federally funded construction projects.
Though Florida governor Ron DeSantis and homeland security secretary Kristi Noem have said the federal government will pay for expanding the detention facility, there is no evidence federal funds have been used for construction, the court ruled.
Florida plans 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention centre
DeSantis said in a video posted to social media on Thursday that the detention facility was “open for business” and ready to support Trump's immigration enforcement efforts.
The US department of homeland security called the ruling a “huge victory”.
“The lawsuit was never about the environmental impacts of turning a developed airport into a detention facility,” the department said.
“It has and will always be about open borders activists and judges trying to keep law enforcement from removing dangerous criminal aliens from our communities.”
The environmental groups behind the lawsuit, Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a joint statement on Thursday they expect to prevail in the case.
“If the DeSantis and Trump administrations choose to ramp up operations at the detention centre, they will be throwing good money after bad because the ill-considered facility, which is causing harm to the Everglades, will ultimately be shut down,” said Friends of the Everglades' executive director Eve Samples.
The detention centre is surrounded by the Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park.
The facility is located 60km west of Miami in a vast subtropical wetland that is home to alligators, crocodiles and pythons, imagery the White House leveraged to show its determination to remove migrants it says were wrongly allowed to stay in the US under Democratic former president Joe Biden.
In a comment posted to social media in early July, Trump said the facility would “house some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet”.
The detention centre cost about $250m (R4.4bn) to build, and covers more than 18 acres at a site formerly used as a “small but bustling working airport” in Miami-Dade County and Collier County, according to court documents. The reconstructed site could house thousands of detainees. It has been used to detain 900 migrants so far, according to the environmental groups' lawsuit.
The two environmental groups that filed a legal motion in June seeking to block further construction at the detention site said it violated federal, state and local environmental laws.
Trump, who has toured the site, has dismissed the environmental concerns, saying the detention facility was a template for what he would like to do nationwide.
The Republican president, who has a home in Florida, has for a decade made aggressive immigration and border policies central to his political agenda.
Reuters
