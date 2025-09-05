World

Former Myanmar leader Suu Kyi's health fading in military custody, says son

Unclear if request to see cardiologist has been granted

05 September 2025 - 14:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kim Aris, the son of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's detained former leader, poses for a portrait at the Reuters office in London on April 18 2024. File photo.
Kim Aris, the son of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's detained former leader, poses for a portrait at the Reuters office in London on April 18 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is suffering from worsening heart problems and needs urgent medical attention, her son said on Friday in an appeal for her immediate release from “cruel and life-threatening” custody.

Kim Aris told Reuters his 80-year-old mother, in military custody since a 2021 coup deposed her government, asked to see a cardiologist about a month ago but he had been unable to determine whether her request had been granted.

“Without proper medical examinations it is impossible to know what state her heart is in,” he said by phone from London. “I am worried. There is no way of verifying if she is even alive.”

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has also suffered from bone and gum issues, Aris said, adding it was probable she had been injured in an earthquake in March that killed more than 3,700 people. In a Facebook video he appealed for Suu Kyi and all political prisoners in Myanmar to be released.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military-backed interim government did not pick up calls from Reuters seeking comment and its information ministry did not immediately respond to questions sent via email.

Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the military takeover in February 2021, which prompted mass rallies that were crushed by brutal force, sparking a widespread armed uprising.

Myanmar security forces involved in systematic torture: UN report

UN investigators said on Tuesday they have found evidence of systematic torture by Myanmar security forces and identified some of the senior ...
News
3 weeks ago

Suu Kyi, a long-standing symbol of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement, is serving a 27-year sentence for offences including incitement, corruption and election fraud, all of which she denies.

One of her last public appearances was in court in May 2021, a few months after the coup, when pictures aired by state TV showed her sitting upright in the dock, with her hands in her lap and wearing a surgical mask.

The military justified its takeover on the basis of what it said was widespread fraud in an election that Suu Kyi's party won by a landslide, though election monitors found no evidence of cheating.

Foreign governments and rights groups have consistently called for her release.

Starting in late December, the military-backed interim government plans to hold new elections in multiple phases, the first polls since the one that triggered the coup.

Anti-junta groups, including Suu Kyi's party, are boycotting or are barred from running, with only military-backed and approved parties participating. Western governments have criticised the vote as a move to entrench the generals' power.

Born in 1945 to Myanmar's independence hero Gen Aung San, who was assassinated when she was an infant, Suu Kyi has spent nearly two decades in detention, including about 15 years under house arrest at her colonial-style family home on Yangon's Inya Lake, as ordered by a previous junta.

Educated at Oxford University, she married British scholar Michael Aris in 1972 and had two sons with him before returning to Myanmar in 1988 to care for her ailing mother.

That is also when she joined nationwide protests against military rule, forming the National League for Democracy party and rising to become Myanmar's most prominent pro-democracy leader.

READ MORE:

US lifts sanctions on Myanmar junta allies after general praises Trump

The US lifted sanctions designations on several allies of Myanmar's ruling generals on Thursday, two weeks after the head of the ruling junta praised ...
News
1 month ago

Russia's Rosatom to proceed with Myanmar nuclear plant despite quake

A plan to build a nuclear power plant will continue in Myanmar, a war-torn Southeast Asian country partly devastated by a massive earthquake in ...
News
4 months ago

‘They take away your humanity’: man rescued from Myanmar scammers speaks of his horrifying ordeal

The man was among the 23 South Africans who were rescued from Myanmar last month, forming part of 7,000 other individuals from various countries
News
4 months ago

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies

India, China and Thailand are among Myanmar's neighbours that have sent relief materials and teams, along with aid and personnel from Malaysia, ...
News
5 months ago

Myanmar junta says facing 'heavy assault' from insurgents in three states

Myanmar's junta has reported “heavy assaults” by insurgents and told government staff to get ready for emergencies, an official said on Thursday, ...
News
1 year ago

Myanmar court jails photojournalist for 20 years

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced a photojournalist to 20 years in prison, his employer said, the longest known prison term ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  3. Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway South Africa
  4. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  5. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa

Latest Videos

Google Fined $425 Million for Secret Data Tracking | Vantage with Palki Sharma ...
At Least 60 Dead In Fatal Boat Accident In Niger State | WION Dispatch