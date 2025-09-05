Suu Kyi, a long-standing symbol of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement, is serving a 27-year sentence for offences including incitement, corruption and election fraud, all of which she denies.
One of her last public appearances was in court in May 2021, a few months after the coup, when pictures aired by state TV showed her sitting upright in the dock, with her hands in her lap and wearing a surgical mask.
The military justified its takeover on the basis of what it said was widespread fraud in an election that Suu Kyi's party won by a landslide, though election monitors found no evidence of cheating.
Foreign governments and rights groups have consistently called for her release.
Starting in late December, the military-backed interim government plans to hold new elections in multiple phases, the first polls since the one that triggered the coup.
Anti-junta groups, including Suu Kyi's party, are boycotting or are barred from running, with only military-backed and approved parties participating. Western governments have criticised the vote as a move to entrench the generals' power.
Born in 1945 to Myanmar's independence hero Gen Aung San, who was assassinated when she was an infant, Suu Kyi has spent nearly two decades in detention, including about 15 years under house arrest at her colonial-style family home on Yangon's Inya Lake, as ordered by a previous junta.
Educated at Oxford University, she married British scholar Michael Aris in 1972 and had two sons with him before returning to Myanmar in 1988 to care for her ailing mother.
That is also when she joined nationwide protests against military rule, forming the National League for Democracy party and rising to become Myanmar's most prominent pro-democracy leader.
Former Myanmar leader Suu Kyi's health fading in military custody, says son
Unclear if request to see cardiologist has been granted
Image: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is suffering from worsening heart problems and needs urgent medical attention, her son said on Friday in an appeal for her immediate release from “cruel and life-threatening” custody.
Kim Aris told Reuters his 80-year-old mother, in military custody since a 2021 coup deposed her government, asked to see a cardiologist about a month ago but he had been unable to determine whether her request had been granted.
“Without proper medical examinations it is impossible to know what state her heart is in,” he said by phone from London. “I am worried. There is no way of verifying if she is even alive.”
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has also suffered from bone and gum issues, Aris said, adding it was probable she had been injured in an earthquake in March that killed more than 3,700 people. In a Facebook video he appealed for Suu Kyi and all political prisoners in Myanmar to be released.
A spokesperson for Myanmar's military-backed interim government did not pick up calls from Reuters seeking comment and its information ministry did not immediately respond to questions sent via email.
Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the military takeover in February 2021, which prompted mass rallies that were crushed by brutal force, sparking a widespread armed uprising.
Myanmar security forces involved in systematic torture: UN report
