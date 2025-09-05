World

South Korea, Japan, US to hold defence drills after North Korea attends China parade

05 September 2025 - 10:25 By Jack Kim
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a new missile production line at a military enterprise at an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on September 1 2025. File photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a new missile production line at a military enterprise at an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on September 1 2025. File photo.
Image: KCNA via REUTERS

South Korea, Japan and the US will conduct annual defensive drills starting on September 15 to upgrade aerial, naval and cyberoperational capabilities against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, South Korea's military said on Friday.

The “Freedom Edge” exercise is an annual drill designed to implement regional peace and stability, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement, adding the drill will be conducted in compliance with international law.

The military did not provide more details on the exercise, including the number of troops or types of equipment involved.

The exercise comes after large-scale 10-day troop mobilisation drills by the South Korean and US militaries last month to assess their defence readiness against North Korean threats, which Pyongyang criticised as proof of the allies' hostile intent against it.

The announcement comes after a dramatic appearance by the leaders of North Korea, Russia and China in Beijing this week at a major military parade that showcased China's military might in a show of solidarity against the West.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded his visit by holding a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, reaffirming his support for China's interests as he seeks to restore close ties with his country's main economic benefactor.

Kim also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Separately, South Korea's defence ministry said on Friday Japan's defence minister and the chair of the Nato military committee will attend the Seoul defence dialogue of senior military officials from around the world starting on Monday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump signs order to bring lower Japanese car tariffs into effect

US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday to implement lower tariffs on Japanese automobile imports and other products that were ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

TOM EATON | Staying young by transplanting organs: surely he's Putin us on?

We’ve always said the powerful prey on us — I didn’t think it might get so literal, writes Tom Eaton
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia, discusses partnership with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would "fully support" Russia's army as a "fraternal duty", and Russian President Vladimir Putin ...
News
1 day ago

‘Peace or war’: China’s Xi hosts massive military parade with Putin and Kim

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held his country's largest-ever military parade on ...
News
2 days ago

Sidelining Trump, China’s Xi rolls out carpet for Ukraine war aggressors

In a show of solidarity with the aggressors in Europe's worst war in 80 years, China's Xi Jinping will convene with his Russian and North Korean ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  3. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  4. Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway South Africa
  5. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa

Latest Videos

Post-Cabinet media briefing - 05 September 2025
Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Mandla Says Palestinians’ Plight Worse Than Apartheid ...