US senators pit Kennedy against Trump on vaccine policy

Democrats and Republicans pushed US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr on his recent vaccine policies and their stark contrast to President Donald Trump's successful first term pandemic initiative to speed vaccine development during a combative Senate hearing on Thursday.
Heated exchanges focused on the details of Kennedy's decision to fire Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director (CDC) Susan Monarez, who had started the job with Kennedy's support only a month earlier.
Trump, speaking at the White House after the hearing, expressed support for Kennedy, saying he has “different ideas”.
Republican senator Bill Cassidy, a physician who played a critical role in Kennedy's confirmation, grilled him about the cancellation of $500m (R8.8bn) in Covid-19 vaccine contracts, citing examples of doctors and cancer patients who have been unable to obtain the protection against the potentially deadly disease.
“I would say, effectively, we're denying people vaccines,” said Cassidy.
“Well, you're wrong,” Kennedy responded.
Cassidy, of Louisiana, praised Trump for having accelerated the development, manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in 2020.
His line of questioning, mirrored by two other members of his and Trump's party, underscored the tightrope Republicans critical of Kennedy needed to walk to push back against his vaccine policies without criticising the president.
Fired CDC director Monarez 'clashed with Kennedy on vaccine policy'
Cassidy asked Kennedy during the senate finance committee hearing if he agreed that Trump deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for the Covid-19 vaccine initiative, known as Operation Warp Speed. Kennedy said he did.
The senator then asked why Kennedy had said the vaccines killed more people than Covid-19. Kennedy denied making the statement, would not agree the vaccines saved lives, and in a later exchange acknowledged the shots prevented deaths but not how many.
Covid-19 vaccines in the first year of their use saved about 14.4-million lives globally, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.
Kennedy has also cancelled $500, in funding for research on the mRNA technology that yielded the most widely used Covid-19 vaccines under Trump, which Cassidy characterised as denying people vaccines.
Trump told reporters during a White House event with business leaders that Kennedy “means very well, and he's got different ideas”.
“I guarantee a lot of people at this table like RFK Jnr. I do, but he's got a different take, and we want to listen to all the takes,” Trump said when asked if he has confidence in what Kennedy is doing.
Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Barrasso of Wyoming, who like Cassidy is a physician, adopted Cassidy's tactic, as did Senate Democrats Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, where the CDC is headquartered, and senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats.
“Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines. Since then, I've grown deeply concerned,” said Barrasso.
“The public has seen measles outbreaks, leadership in the National Institutes of Health questioning the use of mRNA vaccines and the recently confirmed director of the CDC fired,” the senator said.
Medical journal rejects Kennedy’s call for retraction of vaccine study
Under fiery questioning from most Democrats and some Republicans, Kennedy defended the ousting of Monarez, saying he might need to fire more people.
Trump fired Monarez after she resisted changes to vaccine policy advanced by Kennedy that she believed contradicted scientific evidence.
In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Monarez said she had been directed to preapprove vaccine recommendations and fire career CDC officials, describing her ouster as part of a broader push to weaken US vaccine standards.
Kennedy said she lied and he had never told Monarez she needed to preapprove decisions, but he did order her to fire officials, which she refused to do.
“Secretary Kennedy's claims are false and at times patently ridiculous. Dr Monarez stands by what she said in her Wall Street Journal op-ed,” her lawyers said in a statement.
Kennedy said the CDC during the Covid-19 pandemic had lied to Americans about mask wearing, social distancing, school closures and the ability of the vaccine to stop transmission.
“I need to fire some of the people and make sure this doesn't happen again,” Kennedy said.
The CDC's pandemic recommendations were based on past experience with virus transmission and what was known about the novel coronavirus at the time.
By late 2021, with more real-world data, the CDC acknowledged the shots could not stop Covid-19 infection and transmission, but were highly effective in preventing severe cases, hospitalisation and deaths.
Since taking the job, Kennedy has made controversial changes to US vaccine policy, including narrowing who is eligible for Covid-19 shots and firing all 17 expert members of a CDC vaccine advisory panel, choosing fellow anti-vaccine activists to replace them.
Vaccination rates in the US have been on the decline. Florida on Wednesday said it plans to end all state vaccine mandates, including for students to attend schools.
Criticism of Kennedy has intensified since Monarez's firing, which triggered resignations of four CDC agency officials who cited anti-vaccine policies and misinformation pushed by him and his team.
Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, the committee's top-ranking Democrat, called for Kennedy's resignation, as have Warnock, Sanders and more than 1,000 current and former health employees.
