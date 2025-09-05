World

WATCH | Greece toughens penalties for rejected asylum seekers, speeds up returns

Conservative government cracks down on migration from Africa, Middle East

05 September 2025 - 16:00 By Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Migrants gather in the port of Agia Galini after Greece rescued hundreds of migrants off the islands of Gavdos and Crete in separate incidents on July 6 2025. File photo.
Migrants gather in the port of Agia Galini after Greece rescued hundreds of migrants off the islands of Gavdos and Crete in separate incidents on July 6 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Greece's parliament passed a law on Wednesday toughening penalties for rejected asylum seekers and speeding up returns to their home countries, hardening the country's stance on migrants after a surge in arrivals at its southern borders this year.

The Mediterranean nation was on the frontline of a 2015-2016 migration crisis when more than a million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe.

Migrant flows have since fallen. But an upswing in arrivals from Libya through the islands of Crete and Gavdos this year prompted the government to temporarily ban processing asylum applications of migrants coming from North Africa.

The law stipulates that undocumented migrants entering Europe's southernmost point from third countries deemed safe by the EU and not entitled to asylum must return home or be detained for at least 24 months and face fines of up to 10,000 (R206,659).

The legislation marks a further toughening on migration under the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. His administration has built a fence at Greece's northern borders and boosted sea patrols to deter migrants from crossing since it came to power in 2019.

Migration minister Thanos Plevris told parliament on Tuesday that the rights of Greeks who want to protect their country outweighed the rights of someone whose asylum was rejected and was staying in Greece illegally.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the law risked penalising migrants in need of international protection. It suggested the introduction of fast-track asylum procedures could allow for the prompt identification of refugees and non-refugees and their respective administrative treatment.

Greece said it returned hundreds of irregular migrants after it suspended asylum requests in July and planned more flights to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt to return migrants this month.

Human rights groups have accused Athens of forcefully turning back asylum-seekers on its sea and land borders. This year, the EU border agency said it was reviewing 12 cases of potential human rights violations by Greece.

Reuters

MORE:

‘Alligator Alcatraz’ operations can continue, divided US appeals court rules

A US federal appeals court on Thursday allowed the federal migrant detention centre in Florida known as “Alligator Alcatraz” to resume operations, ...
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | At least 26 die in Libyan migrant shipwreck off Italian island

At least 26 people died in a migrant shipwreck off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday and 60 were brought ashore, the coastguard ...
News
3 weeks ago

East African migrants drive surge of arrivals in Spain's Balearic Islands

More than 30 boats carrying about 600 irregular migrants have arrived in Spain's Balearic islands since Monday, officials said, as a new migratory ...
News
3 weeks ago

As security tightens, migrants take more risks to reach Europe

The number of people arriving illegally in Europe has fallen in 2025, but experts warn that irregular migration will persist as conflict and economic ...
News
3 weeks ago

Greece may extend North Africa asylum ban if migrant flow resurges

Greece could extend a suspension on examining asylum applications passed by parliament last month if migrant flows from Libya start rising again, ...
News
4 weeks ago

Libyan coast guards train in Greece under plan to stem migrant flows

Libyan coast guard officers have started training on the Greek island of Crete as part of a plan to strengthen cooperation and help the two countries ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  3. Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway South Africa
  4. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  5. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa

Latest Videos

Tesla proposes new pay plan for Elon Musk that would expand his voting power
Greek parliament passes new law toughening stance on failed asylum seekers