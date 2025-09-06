World

Iran executes man involved in 2022 uprising over women's rights

06 September 2025 - 11:30 By Reuters
Iran on Saturday executed a man accused of killing a security officer. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

Iran on Saturday executed a man accused of killing a security officer during unrest sparked by the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary’s Mizan website reported.

Rights groups say authorities often rely on forced confessions obtained under torture to convict protesters.

Mizan said Mehran Bahramian was among the attackers on a security forces vehicle in the Semirom area of Isfahan province that led to the shooting death of officer Mohsen Rezai in December 2022. Several others were injured, it added.

Saturday’s execution brings to at least 10 the number of people hanged over the protests that erupted in mid-September 2022 after 22-year-old Amini died in the custody of Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.

Her death triggered nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”.

Rights groups said Bahramian's brother, Fazel, was also sentenced to death on the same charges. Their brother Morad Bahramian was killed by security forces during the 2022 protests.

Amnesty International says confessions extracted through beatings, prolonged solitary confinement and threats against detainees and their families are routinely used as evidence in court.

Reuters

