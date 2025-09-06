World

Israeli military announces 'humanitarian area' in Gaza's Khan Younis

06 September 2025 - 10:46 By Reuters
Israeli soldiers gather amid military vehicles, along the border with Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side, September 3, 2025.
Image: Ammar Awad/Reuters

The Israeli military said early on Saturday it was establishing a humanitarian zone in the Al-Mawasi area of Gaza's Khan Younis, as it plans to expand military activities in the enclave.

The military said the area will include infrastructure such as field hospitals, water pipelines, desalination facilities and food supplies.

A spokesperson for the military called on Gaza residents to evacuate to the area.

Reuters

