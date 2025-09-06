The Israeli military said early on Saturday it was establishing a humanitarian zone in the Al-Mawasi area of Gaza's Khan Younis, as it plans to expand military activities in the enclave.
The military said the area will include infrastructure such as field hospitals, water pipelines, desalination facilities and food supplies.
A spokesperson for the military called on Gaza residents to evacuate to the area.
Israeli military announces 'humanitarian area' in Gaza's Khan Younis
Image: Ammar Awad/Reuters
