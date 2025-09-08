World

Access to X, YouTube, other online platforms restricted in Turkey, internet monitor says

08 September 2025 - 12:00 By Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun
Access to online platforms including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp has been restricted in Turkey on many networks. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dimarik16

Netblocks, a global internet monitor, said on Monday access to online platforms including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp has been restricted in Turkey on many networks.

Netblocks said the access blockage came as the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) called for rallies after police set up barricades in areas around the party's headquarters in Istanbul.

According to data from Turkey's Freedom of Expression Association, which monitors local censorship on the internet, the access problems began at 8.45pm GMT on Sunday, with bandwidth being throttled for the platforms.

Turkey's Access Providers Union, responsible for implementing internet blocking decisions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the access restrictions.

Reuters

