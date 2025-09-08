World

After issuing ‘last warning’ to Hamas, Trump eyes Gaza deal ‘soon’

08 September 2025 - 06:20 By Jeff Mason and Maayan Lubell
Smoke and flames rise as a residential building collapses after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on September 7 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Image: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested a Gaza deal could come soon to secure the release of all the hostages held by Hamas, after earlier issuing what he called his “last warning” to the Palestinian militant group.

Speaking to reporters after landing in the Washington area on Sunday night after a brief trip to New York, Trump said he had been discussing the issue on the plane.

“We're working on a solution that may be very good,” he said. He declined to give further details.

“You'll be hearing about it pretty soon. We're trying to get it ended, get the hostages back.”

Earlier on Sunday he warned Hamas to accept his terms of an agreement without giving specifics.

“The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one.”

Hamas later said that it received ideas from the US' side through mediators to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza and was discussing ways to develop the ideas. It also gave no details of the possible agreement.

It also reiterated its readiness for negotiations to release all hostages in exchange for a “clear announcement of an end to the war” and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

Trump told reporters  he said all the hostages would be returned: “I think we're going to get them all.”

He noted some may have died but the aim would be to have their bodies returned.

On Saturday, Israel's N12 News reported Trump has put a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas.

Under the deal, Hamas would free all the remaining 48 hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel and negotiate an end to the war during a ceasefire in the enclave, according to N12.

An Israeli official said Israel was “seriously considering” Trump's proposal but did not elaborate.

Reuters 

