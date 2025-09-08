Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people in what police described as “a terrorist attack”, one of the deadliest in the city in the past few years.
Footage from a dashboard camera at the scene showed people fleeing from the vicinity of a bus stopped by the side of a road as shots rang out. Another video showed a bus windscreen and windows pierced with bullet holes.
“Suddenly I hear the shots starting. I felt like I was running for an eternity,” Ester Lugasi, who was injured in the attack, told Israeli TV from hospital.
“I thought I was going to die.”
The ambulance service identified five of the victims as a 50-year-old man, a woman in her 50s and three men in their 30s. It said 11 other people had suffered injuries, including six who were in a serious condition with gunshot wounds.
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said later a sixth person had died. He said the gunmen were Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Palestinian militant group Hamas praised two Palestinian “resistance fighters” who it said had carried out the attack, but stopped short of claiming responsibility. Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group, also praised the shooting.
Speaking at the scene of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were pursuing suspects who aided them.
Israeli police said two attackers arrived by car and opened fire at a bus stop at Ramot Junction. Several weapons, ammunition and a knife used by the attackers were recovered at the scene, police said.
Palestinian gunmen kill six at Jerusalem bus stop
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Reuters footage showed a heavy police presence in the Ramot area after the shooting. The ambulance service said a paramedic arriving at the scene reported several victims were lying on the road and sidewalk, some unconscious.
The Israeli military said it had deployed soldiers to the area who were aiding police in the search for suspects. Soldiers were also operating in areas of Ramallah in the West Bank to conduct interrogations and “thwart terrorism”, it said.
In October 2024, two Palestinians, one armed with a gun and the other armed with a knife, killed seven people in Tel Aviv. In November 2023, two Palestinian gunmen killed three people at a Jerusalem bus stop. Israeli security services said the attackers in the 2023 Jerusalem shooting were linked to Hamas.
Reuters
