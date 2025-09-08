The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was not familiar with the details of the reported attack and that all countries face cyberattacks that are difficult to trace.
“China firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyber attacks and cyber crime,” it said in an emailed statement. “We also firmly oppose smearing others without solid evidence.”
The Journal said the first malware email was sent soon before US-China trade talks in Sweden that led to an extension of a truce on tariffs until early November, when Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet at an Asian economic summit.
“Your insights are essential,” said the email that asked recipients to review proposed legislation attached to it.
Opening the draft legislation would have allowed the malware to give the hackers extensive access to the targeted groups, the newspaper said, adding it could not be determined if the attacks had succeeded.
The newspaper said US capitol police were investigating the emails. The capitol police declined to comment to the Journal.
“While we are not commenting on any specific information, the FBI is aware of the situation, and we are working with our partners to identify and pursue those responsible,” the FBI told Reuters.
In a statement to the Journal, Moolenaar called the attack another example of Chinese cyber operations aimed at stealing US strategy.
“We will not be intimidated,” he said.
The fake email came to light when staffers of Moolenaar's committee started receiving puzzling inquiries about it, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter.
Reuters
US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
US authorities are investigating a bogus email purportedly from a Republican legislator that contained malware apparently aimed at giving China insights into President Donald Trump administration's trade talks with Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The malware in the email that appeared to be sent by representative John Moolenaar in July to US trade groups, law firms and government agencies was traced by cyber analysts to a hacker group, APT41, believed to be working for Chinese intelligence, the newspaper said.
Moolenaar, a harsh critic of Beijing, is the chair of a congressional committee focused on strategic competition between China and the US, including threats to US national security.
The email was the latest alleged Beijing-linked hacking operation aimed at giving China insight into recommendations to the White House for contentious trade talks with China, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter.
New Chinese hacking tool found, spurring US warning to allies
The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was not familiar with the details of the reported attack and that all countries face cyberattacks that are difficult to trace.
“China firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyber attacks and cyber crime,” it said in an emailed statement. “We also firmly oppose smearing others without solid evidence.”
The Journal said the first malware email was sent soon before US-China trade talks in Sweden that led to an extension of a truce on tariffs until early November, when Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet at an Asian economic summit.
“Your insights are essential,” said the email that asked recipients to review proposed legislation attached to it.
Opening the draft legislation would have allowed the malware to give the hackers extensive access to the targeted groups, the newspaper said, adding it could not be determined if the attacks had succeeded.
The newspaper said US capitol police were investigating the emails. The capitol police declined to comment to the Journal.
“While we are not commenting on any specific information, the FBI is aware of the situation, and we are working with our partners to identify and pursue those responsible,” the FBI told Reuters.
In a statement to the Journal, Moolenaar called the attack another example of Chinese cyber operations aimed at stealing US strategy.
“We will not be intimidated,” he said.
The fake email came to light when staffers of Moolenaar's committee started receiving puzzling inquiries about it, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Microsoft alerts businesses, governments to server software attack
India's alarm over Chinese spying rocks the surveillance industry
Four arrested in sprawling European sting on malware network
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos