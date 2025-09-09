World

Russian airstrike on Ukrainian village kills over 20, says Zelensky

09 September 2025 - 15:29 By Yulia Dysa and Dan Peleschuk
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Raisa Martsinkevich, 62, stands inside her a burnt-out apartment in a multi-storey residential building, which was damaged the previous day by what local Russian-installed authorities called a Ukrainian military strike in Makiivka (Makeyevka) in the Donetsk region, a Russian controlled area of Ukraine, on September 9 2025.
Raisa Martsinkevich, 62, stands inside her a burnt-out apartment in a multi-storey residential building, which was damaged the previous day by what local Russian-installed authorities called a Ukrainian military strike in Makiivka (Makeyevka) in the Donetsk region, a Russian controlled area of Ukraine, on September 9 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A Russian airstrike killed more than 20 civilians who were collecting their pensions in a village in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

He called for pressure by Kyiv's allies on Russia, whose forces have pressed a grinding offensive across much of the eastern Donetsk region as diplomatic efforts to end the three-and-a-half-year war have largely stalled.

Zelensky said the Russian airstrike had hit the village of Yarova, about 24km from the city of Sloviansk and several kilometres behind the front line.

"Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the very moment when pensions were being disbursed," he wrote on X.

The president posted video footage showing bodies strewn across the ground and debris. Another 21 people were wounded, said Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin.

"The world must not remain silent," Zelensky said.

"The world must not remain idle. A response is needed from the United States. A response is needed from Europe. A response is needed from the G20."

Russia did not immediately comment on Zelensky's remarks. Moscow has denied targeting civilians, but tens of thousands have died since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine's human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, said the attack was "yet another confirmation of systemic terror against the civilian population of Ukraine".

Reuters

READ MORE:

Poland closing Belarus border due to Zapad military exercises, says PM Tusk

Poland is closing its border with Belarus on Thursday at midnight local time as a result of the Zapad military exercises taking place in Belarus, ...
News
1 hour ago

Infant among three killed in Russian attack that sets ablaze seat of Ukraine government

An infant was among three people who died in Russia's overnight attacks on Kyiv that injured 18 and set on fire scores of buildings in the capital, ...
News
2 days ago

Trump says India and Russia appear 'lost' to 'deepest, darkest China'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said India and Russia seem to have been "lost" to China after their leaders met with Chinese President Xi Jinping ...
News
3 days ago

North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia, discusses partnership with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would "fully support" Russia's army as a "fraternal duty", and Russian President Vladimir Putin ...
News
5 days ago

Russian missiles pound Ukraine, damage EU and British offices

Russia pounded Ukraine with deadly missiles and drone strikes early on Thursday in a sweeping attack the US special envoy on Ukraine said undermined ...
News
1 week ago

Kremlin 'remains interested' in pursuing Ukraine peace talks despite overnight strike on Kyiv

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was still interested in pursuing peace talks on Ukraine despite a large and deadly overnight strike by Russian on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  3. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  4. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  5. Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

How the World Cup 2026 Could Change Soccer in America
Extreme heat, US immigration policies affect fan turnout ahead of 2026 FIFA ...