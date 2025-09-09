World

WATCH | New Banksy mural at London’s High Court shows judge striking protester

09 September 2025 - 07:30 By Paul Sandle
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

British street artist Banksy has painted a mural at London's High Court depicting a judge beating a protester, possibly in reaction to the arrest of hundreds of demonstrators supporting the banned group Palestine Action.

The artist, whose identity has never been confirmed, published pictures of the artwork on his Instagram page on Monday.

The stencilled mural shows a bewigged judge using a gavel to hit a protester holding a blood-splattered placard who has been knocked to the ground.

It was painted after nearly 900 people were arrested at a demonstration in London on Saturday against Palestine Action's ban. That followed hundreds of other arrests of the group's supporters in recent weeks.

Britain banned, or proscribed, Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation in July, making it a crime to belong to or support the group, after some of its members broke into a Royal air force base and damaged military planes.

Britain's criminal and judicial system has come under attack from both sides of the political spectrum, with critics saying the right to peaceful protest is under threat.

Though Banksy never comments on his artwork, he has created previous work in support of Palestinian causes, including murals on the West Bank separation barrier, concentrated around Bethlehem.

London's Royal Courts of Justice, which houses the High Court, is a grade one listed building, meaning it has the highest level of historical significance and protection. Photos on Monday showed barriers had been installed around the artwork.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK police arrest dozens at latest protest for banned Palestine Action

Police have arrested hundreds of Palestine Action supporters in recent weeks under anti-terrorism legislation, including more than 500 in just one ...
News
2 days ago

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian marches in Australia

Julian Assange among demonstrators demanding peace and aid for Palestinians amid worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
News
1 month ago

Stolen Banksy 'Girl with Balloon' painting found

One of British street artist Banksy's best-known paintings, "Girl with Balloon", has been found after its theft from a London gallery last week with ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  3. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  5. Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

New Banksy mural appears on London High Court wall | REUTERS
French parliament ousts PM, deepening political crisis | REUTERS