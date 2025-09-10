Brazil will propose the creation of a new forum for governments to discuss how climate policy affects trade — an issue that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and UN climate talks have so far failed to tackle, three officials familiar with the plans said.
Emerging economies — including Brazil, South Africa and India — have accused the EU of restricting trade through its environmental policies, such as a ban on imports linked to deforestation that is due to go into effect in December.
Developing countries have made several attempts to put the issue on the agenda at past UN climate summits, but the EU has said trade should be discussed at the WTO.
Brazil, which will host the UN climate summit, COP30, in November, is looking to break that stalemate.
Brazil's COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago will make the proposal during the WTO's annual public forum next week, said one of the officials.
The aim is to gather sufficient support so the new forum can be launched with members in place during the COP30 summit in November, the source said.
Brazil 'to propose new forum' to address climate and trade complaints
WTO, UN climate talks have failed to address developing nations' concerns
Image: REUTERS/Ton Molina
Brazil will propose the creation of a new forum for governments to discuss how climate policy affects trade — an issue that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and UN climate talks have so far failed to tackle, three officials familiar with the plans said.
Emerging economies — including Brazil, South Africa and India — have accused the EU of restricting trade through its environmental policies, such as a ban on imports linked to deforestation that is due to go into effect in December.
Developing countries have made several attempts to put the issue on the agenda at past UN climate summits, but the EU has said trade should be discussed at the WTO.
Brazil, which will host the UN climate summit, COP30, in November, is looking to break that stalemate.
Brazil's COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago will make the proposal during the WTO's annual public forum next week, said one of the officials.
The aim is to gather sufficient support so the new forum can be launched with members in place during the COP30 summit in November, the source said.
Ethiopia bids to host 2027 UN climate summit
The officials were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified.
Brazil's COP presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
One of the officials cited concerns about the impact of two EU environment policies on international trade: the EU's anti-deforestation law and its carbon border tariff, which will impose pollution fees on imported steel and cement from January.
“We are concerned about this growing trend of limiting trade using climate change as an excuse and we do not have an adequate forum to discuss it,” said the official who is Brazilian.
“The Europeans do not want to discuss trade at the UNFCCC and the WTO is not equipped to discuss climate.”
The new forum could also be a source of solutions such as new tools to track deforestation that are affordable for producers and acceptable for buyers in Europe, the source said.
Ramaphosa urges Brics unity to solve conflicts and counter global disorder
A spokesperson for the European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The EU, which has some of the world's most ambitious climate change policies, has previously said its carbon border levy is not a trade measure but a tool to put foreign producers on a level footing with European manufacturers, who already pay for their CO2 emissions.
A draft of the EU's negotiating mandate for the COP30 summit, seen by Reuters, said the bloc was open to discussing the international impact of its climate policies “bilaterally and in the context of the WTO, the Paris Agreement context and other appropriate fora”.
Brazil's proposed forum would have at least two working groups — one on climate and trade and the other on the energy transition — according to the sources.
They added that the idea was for governments' representatives for trade and climate to meet at least every few months.
Reuters
READ MORE:
US warns hidden radios may be embedded in solar-powered highway infrastructure
SA trade team heads to Washington to tackle tariffs with Trump administration
BP signs preliminary deal with Egypt's EGAS to drill Mediterranean gas wells
African leaders seek to offer climate model after US pullback
Europe's EV industry urges EU not to delay 2035 CO2 emission targets
WILLIAM GUMEDE | The lesson for South Africa is to pursue ‘Positive Peace’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos