China driving global platinum jewellery demand to 7-year high: WPIC

10 September 2025 - 11:45 By Polina Devitt
Valterra Platinum's Mogalakwena mine. South Africa is the world's leading platinum producer. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Nqobile Dludla

Global demand for platinum jewellery is expected to rise by 11% to 2.2-million troy ounces in 2025, its highest level since 2018, due to a spike in manufacturing in China, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday.

Spot platinum prices are up 51% so far this year after hitting their 11-year high of $1,483 (R26,039) an ounce in July as inflated import demand in China coincided with outflows to US stocks amid tariff concerns and lower supply from mines.

A continuing rally in gold prices, which hit a record high this week, has been a big factor as it prompted some Chinese jewellery showrooms to build up platinum inventory amid higher financing costs from rising gold prices.

As a result, platinum jewellery manufacturing in China more than doubled year-on-year in the second quarter and is expected to rise 42% to 585,000 ounces in 2025, the WPIC, which uses data from consultancy Metals Focus, said in a quarterly report.

“However, without conclusive evidence that retail consumption is matching the pace of fabrication and concerns about a short-term price correction grew, after platinum's price gains, showroom and manufacturer activity slowed sharply in June,” the WPIC added.

