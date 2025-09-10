Global demand for platinum jewellery is expected to rise by 11% to 2.2-million troy ounces in 2025, its highest level since 2018, due to a spike in manufacturing in China, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday.
Spot platinum prices are up 51% so far this year after hitting their 11-year high of $1,483 (R26,039) an ounce in July as inflated import demand in China coincided with outflows to US stocks amid tariff concerns and lower supply from mines.
A continuing rally in gold prices, which hit a record high this week, has been a big factor as it prompted some Chinese jewellery showrooms to build up platinum inventory amid higher financing costs from rising gold prices.
As a result, platinum jewellery manufacturing in China more than doubled year-on-year in the second quarter and is expected to rise 42% to 585,000 ounces in 2025, the WPIC, which uses data from consultancy Metals Focus, said in a quarterly report.
“However, without conclusive evidence that retail consumption is matching the pace of fabrication and concerns about a short-term price correction grew, after platinum's price gains, showroom and manufacturer activity slowed sharply in June,” the WPIC added.
China driving global platinum jewellery demand to 7-year high: WPIC
African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine
The WPIC, whose members are major Western platinum producers, said it expected a 3% reduction in platinum consumption from the car sector and a 22% fall in demand from other industrial sectors due to fewer glass capacity expansions.
Together they will cause a 4% decline in the overall demand for platinum to 7.9-million ounces this year. This will bring the structural market deficit to 850,000 ounces compared with 966,000 ounces projected four months ago, the WPIC said.
To cover the deficit, above-ground stocks will fall by 22% and will be equal to four-and-a-half months of global demand.
South Africa is the world's leading platinum producer.
