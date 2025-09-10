World

Poland closest to open conflict since World War 2, says PM Tusk

10 September 2025 - 15:21 By Marek Strzelecki, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A police officer stands below as firefighters work on the destroyed roof of a house, after Russian drones violated Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some being shot down by Poland with the backing from its Nato allies, in Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, on September 10 2025.
A police officer stands below as firefighters work on the destroyed roof of a house, after Russian drones violated Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some being shot down by Poland with the backing from its Nato allies, in Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, on September 10 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland is the closest it has been to open conflict since World War 2, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday after the Nato member state shot down Russian drones over its territory.

He said Poland had asked Nato to open consultations under article 4 of its treaty, which states that members of the Western military alliance will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them is threatened.

Tusk told parliament there had been 19 intrusions into Polish airspace overnight. The incursions heightened tensions that were already simmering after previous incursions by drones.

"I have no reason to claim we're on the brink of war, but a line has been crossed, and it's incomparably more dangerous than before," he said. "This situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War 2."

Tusk said the shooting down of three drones had been confirmed, and it was likely a fourth had been downed.

"The fact that these drones, which posed a security threat, were shot down changes the political situation. Therefore, allied consultations took the form of a formal request to activate article 4 of the Nato Treaty," Tusk said.

Interior ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka said Poland had found seven drones and debris from a missile. A drone or similar object struck a residential building in Wyryki in eastern Poland but nobody was injured, the local mayor told state-run news channel TVP Info.

Elsewhere in the eastern Lublin region, police said they found a damaged drone in the village of Czosnowka.

The district prosecutor's office in Zamosc, also in the Lublin region, said it had been informed of the discovery of drone components, near a cemetery in the town of Czesniki.

In the central Lodz region, a drone was found in a field near the village of Mniszkow.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Poland closing Belarus border due to Zapad military exercises, says PM Tusk

Poland is closing its border with Belarus on Thursday at midnight local time as a result of the Zapad military exercises taking place in Belarus, ...
News
1 day ago

Russian airstrike on Ukrainian village kills over 20, says Zelensky

A Russian airstrike killed more than 20 civilians who were collecting their pensions in a village in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky ...
News
1 day ago

Portugal PM Montenegro urges China's Xi to push Russia for Ukraine peace

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his country's close relationship with Russia to push for ...
News
22 hours ago

Infant among three killed in Russian attack that sets ablaze seat of Ukraine government

An infant was among three people who died in Russia's overnight attacks on Kyiv that injured 18 and set on fire scores of buildings in the capital, ...
News
3 days ago

North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia, discusses partnership with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would "fully support" Russia's army as a "fraternal duty", and Russian President Vladimir Putin ...
News
6 days ago

‘Peace or war’: China’s Xi hosts massive military parade with Putin and Kim

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held his country's largest-ever military parade on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  3. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  5. New rules for e-hailing drivers coming soon ‘to curb minibus sector conflict’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Juliet McGuire travels to Shenzhen, China with BYD
Congo to vaccinate health workers, contacts amid Ebola outbreak