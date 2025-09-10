Poland is the closest it has been to open conflict since World War 2, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday after the Nato member state shot down Russian drones over its territory.
He said Poland had asked Nato to open consultations under article 4 of its treaty, which states that members of the Western military alliance will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them is threatened.
Tusk told parliament there had been 19 intrusions into Polish airspace overnight. The incursions heightened tensions that were already simmering after previous incursions by drones.
"I have no reason to claim we're on the brink of war, but a line has been crossed, and it's incomparably more dangerous than before," he said. "This situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War 2."
Tusk said the shooting down of three drones had been confirmed, and it was likely a fourth had been downed.
Poland closest to open conflict since World War 2, says PM Tusk
Image: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
"The fact that these drones, which posed a security threat, were shot down changes the political situation. Therefore, allied consultations took the form of a formal request to activate article 4 of the Nato Treaty," Tusk said.
Interior ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka said Poland had found seven drones and debris from a missile. A drone or similar object struck a residential building in Wyryki in eastern Poland but nobody was injured, the local mayor told state-run news channel TVP Info.
Elsewhere in the eastern Lublin region, police said they found a damaged drone in the village of Czosnowka.
The district prosecutor's office in Zamosc, also in the Lublin region, said it had been informed of the discovery of drone components, near a cemetery in the town of Czesniki.
In the central Lodz region, a drone was found in a field near the village of Mniszkow.
