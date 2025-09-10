Australian opposition leader Sussan Ley sacked a senator from her shadow ministry on Wednesday for making “deeply hurtful” comments about Indian immigrants and then refusing to endorse her leadership.
Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a senator for the Northern Territory in the centre-right Liberal Party, singled out Indian immigrants during a radio interview last week.
Price, who held the portfolios of defence industry and defence personnel in the shadow cabinet, refused to apologise for the comments despite condemnation by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, members of her own party and members of the Indian community.
Ley said she had sought Price’s resignation because she “failed the test” of high standards expected of a shadow minister.
“Senator Price made comments that were deeply hurtful to Indian Australians,” she told a press conference on Wednesday.
“The comments were wrong and should not have been made. And despite being given the time and space to apologise, Senator Price did not offer an apology.”
Price said she had accepted Ley’s decision and emphasised she did not intend to disparage the Indian community but raise concern about “the magnitude of migration”.
Price's comments about one of Australia's largest minority groups followed nationwide anti-immigrant protests that in part blamed Indian immigrants for cost-of-living pressures.
She suggested they were arriving in unsustainable numbers because they tended to vote for Albanese's centre-left Labour Party.
In an earlier press conference on Wednesday, Price vowed not to be “silenced” on immigration and then refused to say whether she backed Ley’s leadership.
Hours later, Ley said: “Confidence in the leader is a requirement for serving in the shadow ministry.”
Price defected to the Liberal Party from the Nationals after the defeat of Australia's conservative opposition coalition in May's general election.
Reuters
Right-wing Australian senator sacked from shadow ministry over anti-Indian comments
Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images/ File photo
Australian opposition leader Sussan Ley sacked a senator from her shadow ministry on Wednesday for making “deeply hurtful” comments about Indian immigrants and then refusing to endorse her leadership.
Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a senator for the Northern Territory in the centre-right Liberal Party, singled out Indian immigrants during a radio interview last week.
Price, who held the portfolios of defence industry and defence personnel in the shadow cabinet, refused to apologise for the comments despite condemnation by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, members of her own party and members of the Indian community.
Ley said she had sought Price’s resignation because she “failed the test” of high standards expected of a shadow minister.
“Senator Price made comments that were deeply hurtful to Indian Australians,” she told a press conference on Wednesday.
“The comments were wrong and should not have been made. And despite being given the time and space to apologise, Senator Price did not offer an apology.”
Price said she had accepted Ley’s decision and emphasised she did not intend to disparage the Indian community but raise concern about “the magnitude of migration”.
Price's comments about one of Australia's largest minority groups followed nationwide anti-immigrant protests that in part blamed Indian immigrants for cost-of-living pressures.
She suggested they were arriving in unsustainable numbers because they tended to vote for Albanese's centre-left Labour Party.
In an earlier press conference on Wednesday, Price vowed not to be “silenced” on immigration and then refused to say whether she backed Ley’s leadership.
Hours later, Ley said: “Confidence in the leader is a requirement for serving in the shadow ministry.”
Price defected to the Liberal Party from the Nationals after the defeat of Australia's conservative opposition coalition in May's general election.
Reuters
MORE:
Thousands in Australia march against immigration, government condemns rally
Kanye West barred from Australia over antisemitic song praising Hitler
New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria
Frills of Dubai's Golden Visa lures SA millionaires
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos