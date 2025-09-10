World

Trump says decision to strike Qatar was made by Netanyahu, not by him

10 September 2025 - 09:47 By Jeff Mason, Kanishka Singh and Steve Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, on September 9 2025.
Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, on September 9 2025.
Image: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/TPX images of the day

US President Donald Trump says Israel's decision to strike Qatar was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not by the Republican leader, who added that a unilateral attack on Qatar does not serve American or Israeli interests.

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an air strike in Qatar on Tuesday, escalating its military action in the Middle East. The strike was widely condemned in the Middle East and beyond as an act that could further escalate tensions in a region already on edge.

Trump said he directed US envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatar the attack was coming but it was too late to stop the strike. However, Qatar contradicted such claims from the White House, saying reports it got a heads-up before the attack were false and a phone call from a US official came when blasts were already being heard in the Qatari capital Doha.

“Unilaterally bombing Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the US that is working hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”

Hamas said five of its members were killed in the Israeli attack in Doha, including the son of Hamas' exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya.

Washington counts Qatar as a strong Gulf ally. Qatar has been a mediator in trying to arrange a deal for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group in Gaza, for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and for a plan on a post-conflict Gaza.

After the strike, Trump spoke to Netanyahu and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

He assured Qatar's leader that “such a thing will not happen again on their soil”, Trump said, adding he felt “very badly” about the location of the attack.

Trump later told reporters in Washington he was “not thrilled” about the Israeli strike in Qatar.

“I'm not thrilled about it,” Trump said. “It's not a good situation, but I will say this: We want the hostages back, but we're not thrilled about the way it went down today [Tuesday].”

As Trump made the comments, pro-Palestinian protesters who had gathered nearby chanted “Free Palestine” and “stop arming genocide”.

US ally Israel's assault on Gaza since October 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and set off a starvation crisis. Multiple rights experts and scholars say Israel's military assault on Gaza amounts to genocide.

Israel says its actions amount to self-defence after an October 2023 attack by Hamas militants on Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel has also bombed Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Yemen in the course of the Gaza conflict.

Reuters

READ MORE:

After issuing ‘last warning’ to Hamas, Trump eyes Gaza deal ‘soon’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested a Gaza deal could come soon to secure the release of all the hostages held by Hamas, after earlier ...
News
2 days ago

Palestinian gunmen kill six at Jerusalem bus stop

Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people in what police described as "a terrorist ...
News
1 day ago

Actors, entertainers pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions over Gaza

More than 1,800 actors, entertainers and producers, including Hollywood stars, signed a pledge released on Monday to not work with Israeli film ...
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

'Trump's legacy crumbles': Israelis call on US president to end Gaza war

Thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, issuing direct appeals to US President Donald Trump to force an end to the Gaza war and ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  4. WATCH | Investigation into brawl outside Umhlanga’s Oceans Mall South Africa
  5. New rules for e-hailing drivers coming soon ‘to curb minibus sector conflict’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Qatar PM responds to Israeli strikes on Hamas officials in Doha
France's Macron names loyalist Lecornu as new PM | REUTERS