US Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump’s tariffs

The Supreme Court also agreed to hear a separate challenge to Trump's tariffs brought by a family-owned toy company, Learning Resources.
The levies are part of a global trade war instigated by Trump since he returned to the presidency that has alienated trading partners, increased volatility in financial markets and fuelled global economic uncertainty.
Trump has made tariffs a key foreign policy tool, using them to renegotiate trade deals, extract concessions and exert political pressure on other countries. Trump in April invoked the 1977 law in imposing tariffs on goods imported from individual countries to address trade deficits, and separate tariffs announced in February as economic leverage on China, Canada and Mexico to curb the trafficking of fentanyl and illicit drugs into the US
The law gives the president power to deal with “an unusual and extraordinary threat” amid a national emergency. It had historically been used for imposing sanctions on enemies or freezing their assets. Before Trump, the law had never been used to impose tariffs.
“The fact is President Trump has acted lawfully by using the tariff powers granted to him by Congress in Ieepa to deal with national emergencies and safeguard our national security and economy. We look forward to ultimate victory on the matter with the Supreme Court,” said White House spokesperson Kush Desai.
Jeffrey Schwab, a lawyer with the Liberty Justice Center legal group representing small business challengers to Trump's tariffs, said he is confident the Supreme Court will recognise the president does not have unilateral tariff power under the law.
“Congress, not the president alone, has the constitutional power to impose tariffs,” Schwab said.
Trump's justice department has argued the law allows tariffs under emergency provisions that authorise a president to “regulate” imports.
Denying Trump's tariff power “would expose our nation to trade retaliation without effective defences and thrust America back to the brink of economic catastrophe”, it said.
US Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump’s tariffs
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/ File Photo
The US Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to decide the legality of Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs, setting up a major test of one of the Republican president's boldest assertions of executive power that has been central to his economic and trade agenda.
The justices took up the justice department's appeal of a lower court's ruling that Trump overstepped his authority when imposing most of his tariffs under a federal law meant for emergencies. The court acted quickly after the administration last week asked it to review the case, which implicates trillions in customs duties over the next decade.
The court, which begins its next nine-month term on October 6, placed the case on a fast track, scheduling oral arguments for the first week of November.
The US Court of Appeals for the federal circuit in Washington ruled on August 29 that Trump overreached in invoking a 1977 law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or Ieepa, to impose the tariffs, undercutting a major priority for the president in his second term. The tariffs, however, remain in effect during the appeal to the Supreme Court.
The appeals court ruling stems from two challenges. One was brought by five small businesses that import goods, including a New York wine and spirits importer and a Pennsylvania-based sport fishing retailer. The other was filed by 12 US states — Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Vermont — most governed by Democrats.
Von der Leyen to outline EU priorities after US trade deal backlash
The Supreme Court also agreed to hear a separate challenge to Trump's tariffs brought by a family-owned toy company, Learning Resources.
The levies are part of a global trade war instigated by Trump since he returned to the presidency that has alienated trading partners, increased volatility in financial markets and fuelled global economic uncertainty.
Trump has made tariffs a key foreign policy tool, using them to renegotiate trade deals, extract concessions and exert political pressure on other countries. Trump in April invoked the 1977 law in imposing tariffs on goods imported from individual countries to address trade deficits, and separate tariffs announced in February as economic leverage on China, Canada and Mexico to curb the trafficking of fentanyl and illicit drugs into the US
The law gives the president power to deal with “an unusual and extraordinary threat” amid a national emergency. It had historically been used for imposing sanctions on enemies or freezing their assets. Before Trump, the law had never been used to impose tariffs.
“The fact is President Trump has acted lawfully by using the tariff powers granted to him by Congress in Ieepa to deal with national emergencies and safeguard our national security and economy. We look forward to ultimate victory on the matter with the Supreme Court,” said White House spokesperson Kush Desai.
Jeffrey Schwab, a lawyer with the Liberty Justice Center legal group representing small business challengers to Trump's tariffs, said he is confident the Supreme Court will recognise the president does not have unilateral tariff power under the law.
“Congress, not the president alone, has the constitutional power to impose tariffs,” Schwab said.
Trump's justice department has argued the law allows tariffs under emergency provisions that authorise a president to “regulate” imports.
Denying Trump's tariff power “would expose our nation to trade retaliation without effective defences and thrust America back to the brink of economic catastrophe”, it said.
Tariffs have cost Volkswagen ‘several billion’ so far
Trump has said if he loses the case the US might have to unwind trade deals, causing the country to “suffer so greatly”. The non-partisan Congressional budget office reported in August the increased duties on imports from foreign countries could reduce the US national deficit by $4-trillion (R70.2-trillion) over the next decade.
The US constitution grants Congress, not the president, the authority to issue taxes and tariffs, and any delegation of the authority must be explicit and limited, according to the lawsuits.
The federal circuit agreed.
“It seems unlikely Congress intended, in enacting Ieepa, to depart from its past practice and grant the president unlimited authority to impose tariffs,” it said in a 7-4 decision.
The appeals court also said the administration's expansive view of the law violates the Supreme Court's “major questions” doctrine, which requires executive branch actions of vast economic and political significance to be clearly authorised by Congress. The New York-based US court of international trade, which has jurisdiction over customs and trade disputes, ruled against Trump's tariff policies on May 28.
Another court in Washington ruled the law does not authorise Trump's tariffs, and the administration has also appealed that decision. At least eight lawsuits have challenged Trump's tariff policies, including one filed by the state of California.
Tim Brightbill, an expert in international trade law at the Wiley Rein law firm, said it was important for the Supreme Court to weigh in as quickly as possible given it is an “extremely important question involving billions, potentially trillions”.
Brightbill said only a handful of trade law cases have gone to the Supreme Court “so it shows the extreme importance of the issue across the US economy and the global economy.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
US tariffs worsen challenges in petrochemical industry: executives
A glimmer of hope on US tariffs
Business confidence slips in third quarter amid tariff pressure: survey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos