World

Nepal's young protesters, army in talks to decide interim leader

11 September 2025 - 08:00 By Gopal Sharma
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People queue to fill fuel in their two wheelers at a fuel station following Monday's deadly anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 11, 2025.
People queue to fill fuel in their two wheelers at a fuel station following Monday's deadly anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 11, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepal's army will resume talks on Thursday with “Gen Z” protesters to decide a new interim leader for the Himalayan nation, an army spokesperson said, after angry demonstrations that killed 30 and forced the prime minister to resign.

Soldiers patrolled the quiet streets of Kathmandu, the capital, after its worst protests in years triggered by a social media ban that authorities rolled back after 19 deaths as police fired teargas and rubber bullets to control crowds.

“Initial talks are on and would continue today,” Raja Ram Basnet, the spokesperson, told Reuters, referring to the discussions on a new interim leader. “We are trying to normalise the situation slowly.”

The death toll from the protests had risen to 30 by Thursday, Nepal's health ministry said, with 1,033 injured.

Prohibitory orders will stay in Kathmandu and surrounding areas for most of the day, the army said in a statement, while an airport spokesperson said international flights were operating.

The demonstrations are popularly referred to as the “Gen Z” protests since most participants were young people voicing frustration at the government's perceived failure to fight corruption and boost economic opportunities.

The protesters have called for former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister, said Raman Kumar Karna, the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, whom they consulted.

“When they requested me, I accepted,” Karki told Indian television news channel CNN-News18.

The protests, in which government buildings, from the supreme court to ministers' homes, including Oli's private residence, were also set ablaze, only subsided after the prime minister resigned.

Business establishments set on fire included several hotels in the tourist town of Pokhara and the Hilton in Kathmandu.

Reuters

READ MORE

EDITORIAL | A country in flames: lessons from Nepal protests

Like here in South Africa, one of the world’s most unequal countries, reports of greedy officials have surfaced in Nepal and set the Asian country ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 hours ago

Nepal lifts social media ban after protests leave 19 dead, says minister

Nepal has lifted a social media ban after protests resulted in the deaths of 19 people, a government minister said on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  3. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  4. Hostage saga ends with murder-suicide in Mamelodi South Africa
  5. Mother of seven, 43, to appear in court for concealment of birth in Limpopo South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: At least 3 people shot at Evergreen High School
AI-guided camera makes solo surgery possible in Chile | REUTERS