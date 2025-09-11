Palestinians face new dilemma as Israeli forces advance

Palestinians in the relatively unscathed Nasser area of Gaza City were having to decide whether to stay or go on Thursday after the Israeli military dropped leaflets warning that troops would take control of the western neighbourhood.
Israel has ordered the hundreds of thousands of people living in Gaza City to leave as it intensifies its all-out war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas, but with little safety, space and food in the rest of Gaza people face dire choices.
“It has been almost two years, with no rest, no settling down, not even sleep,” said Abu Ahmed, a father, as he and his family prepared to flee the city in a truck pulled by a motorcycle, laden with some of their belongings.
“We can't sit with our children just to sit with them. Our life revolves around war,” he said. “We have to go from this area to that area. We can't take it any more, we are tired.”
Israeli forces killed 18 people in the territory on Thursday, according to medics and local health authorities, including 11 in strikes on various parts of Gaza City, five in a strike on a single location in Beach refugee camp, and two who were searching for food near Rafah in the south.
Israeli ground troops had operated in parts of the Nasser area at the start of the war in October 2023 and the leaflets dropped late on Wednesday left residents fearful that tanks would soon advance to occupy the neighbourhood.
In the past week Israeli forces have been operating in three Gaza City neighbourhoods further east — Shejaia, Zeitoun and Tuffah — and sent tanks briefly into Sheikh Radwan, which is adjacent to Nasser. It said last Thursday it controlled 40% of the city.
On Wednesday the Israeli military said it struck 360 targets in Gaza in what it said was an escalation of strikes that targeted “terrorist infrastructure, cameras, reconnaissance operations rooms, sniper positions, anti-tank missile launch sites and command and control complexes”.
It added that in the coming days it would intensify attacks in a focused manner to strike Hamas infrastructure, “disrupting its operational readiness and reducing the threat to our forces in preparation for the next phases of the operation”.
Gaza City families continued to stream out of their homes in areas targeted by Israeli aerial and ground operations, heading westward towards the centre of the city and along the coast, or south towards other parts of the strip.
But some were unwilling or unable to leave.
“We don't have enough money, enough to flee. We don't have any means to go south like they say,” said Ahmed Al-Dayeh, who was attending the funeral of one of the people killed in Thursday's strikes, who was his friend.
Trump says decision to strike Qatar was made by Netanyahu, not by him
Seven more Palestinians, including a child, have died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the territory's health ministry said on Thursday, raising the number deaths from such causes to at least 411, including 142 children.
Israel says it is taking steps to prevent food shortages in Gaza, letting hundreds of trucks of supplies into the enclave though international agencies say far more is needed.
The status of negotiations towards a ceasefire in Gaza that were being hosted and co-mediated by Qatar has been uncertain since Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas in an air strike on the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday.
The air strike took place shortly after Hamas claimed responsibility for a shooting on Monday that killed six people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
