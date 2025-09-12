World

Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

12 September 2025 - 06:44 By Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray
The damaged National Museum of Yemen building in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa on September 11 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry said on Thursday the number of casualties in Israel's Wednesday attacks rose to 46 people killed and 165 wounded.

Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf, the latest in attacks and counterstrokes between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.

The attack followed an August 30 strike on Sanaa that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several ministers in the first such assault to target senior officials.

“The strikes were carried out in response to attacks led by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel, during which unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles were launched towards Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it intercepted two launches from Yemen, a missile and a drone, operations for which the Houthis claimed responsibility.

The group's military spokesperson said the operation was also “within the framework of responding to the Israeli aggression against our country”.

Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

Reuters

