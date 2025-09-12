The first flight is slated for 2027, followed by the first delivery to the Greek government in 2028.
Increasing wildfires drive demand for De Havilland Canada’s new water-bomber
Image: REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
In a warehouse on the southern edge of Calgary International Airport, De Havilland Canada is developing the DHC 515, a rugged flying boat and the only airplane solely designed to scoop water from a lake, river or ocean and drop it on a wildfire.
The growing number of wildfires have given new life to the amphibious aircraft, whose lineage goes back to the late 1960s. Canadair built the first version, the CL-215. The CL-415 followed in the early 1990s. The two remain mainstays in wildfire fleets around the world.
The DHC 515 has significant upgrades to the old model's avionics, water-drop control system, rudder control system and air-conditioning, said De Havilland Canada vice president Neil Sweeney said.
The first flight is slated for 2027, followed by the first delivery to the Greek government in 2028.
“It's a pilot's airplane,” said Scott Blue, who flies a CL-415 with Bozeman, Montana-based Bridger Aerospace.
“I have yet to meet anyone who doesn't enjoy flying it.”
The highly manoeuvrable plane's powerful Pratt & Whitney engines can quickly get it out of trouble over a fire, he said, adding it can also fly low and slow for accurate water drops.
Before a run, the plane skims across the water with two probes a few centimetres wide deployed below the hull. It takes eight to 12 seconds to fill the plane's tanks with 5,300l of water, which weighs 5,443kg. The probes then retract, and the plane climbs and heads to the fire. After dropping the water, it flies back for more water, Blue said.
“If you're fighting a forest fire beside a lake, you can get a load of water every two to three minutes,” Blue said.
“It's common for us to do 40, 50 drops in a four-hour fuel cycle. I know some crews have done as many as 70 or 80 in a four-hour fuel cycle.”
Water-bombers typically drop water directly on or immediately next to a fire to help firefighters on the ground. Retardant is usually dropped by other aircraft to block a fire's path. Ultimately, ground crews contain wildfires with help from the aircraft, Blue said.
More than 225 CL-215s and CL-415s were built before production was ended in 2015 by Bombardier, which acquired Canadair in the 1980s. In 2016, the programme was sold to Viking Air, which later became part of De Havilland Canada.
The plane maker estimated global demand for 250 to 350 aircraft.
“Europe came to us and said they need an increase in their fleet and to renew their fleet,” Sweeney said.
De Havilland Canada has 31 orders for the DHC 515. Greece, Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Italy and France ordered 22 aircraft. The province of Manitoba ordered three aircraft and Ontario has ordered six. De Havilland Canada has also received inquiries from other countries, too.
Sweeney said: “We anticipate this will be a very full order book.”
Reuters
