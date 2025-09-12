World

Qatari PM to meet Trump, other top US officials in Washington, Politico reports

12 September 2025 - 08:00 By Kanishka Singh and Ismail Shakil
Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon addresses delegates at UN headquarters in New York City on September 11 2025 during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will visit New York and Washington on Friday, and is expected to meet US officials to discuss the Israeli strike and the status of ceasefire talks in Gaza, Politico reported on Thursday.

He is expected to see US President Donald Trump, vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, the report added, citing a source.

Reuters

