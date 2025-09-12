Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will visit New York and Washington on Friday, and is expected to meet US officials to discuss the Israeli strike and the status of ceasefire talks in Gaza, Politico reported on Thursday.
He is expected to see US President Donald Trump, vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, the report added, citing a source.
Reuters
Qatari PM to meet Trump, other top US officials in Washington, Politico reports
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will visit New York and Washington on Friday, and is expected to meet US officials to discuss the Israeli strike and the status of ceasefire talks in Gaza, Politico reported on Thursday.
He is expected to see US President Donald Trump, vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, the report added, citing a source.
Reuters
READ MORE:
OPINION | Qatar bombing tests limits of Trump-Netanyahu alliance
Algeria asks UN Security Council to meet after Israeli strikes on Qatar
Trump says decision to strike Qatar was made by Netanyahu, not by him
TOM EATON | As they say, never let a good crisis go to waste: what’s next for Trump?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos