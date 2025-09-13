BlackRock to invest £500m in UK data centres during Trump visit, Sky News reports
13 September 2025 - 12:05
BlackRock plans to invest £500m (R11.8bn) in British data-centre infrastructure, one of a string of deals to be announced during US President Donald Trump's state visit next week, Sky News reported on Saturday...
