World

Trump says he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia

15 September 2025 - 07:30 By Jarrett Renshaw and Nandita Bose
US President Donald Trump says he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia if Europe acts in a way that is commensurate with the US.
Image: GETTY IMAGES/WIN MCNAMEE/ File photo

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia but Europe has to act in a way that is commensurate with the US.

“Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don't want them to buy oil,” Trump told reporters on Sunday.

“The sanctions they're putting on are not tough enough, and I'm willing to do sanctions, but they're going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I'm doing.”

Reuters

