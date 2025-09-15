World

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent debate on Israeli air strike on Qatar

15 September 2025 - 12:46 By Olivia Le Poidevin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tuesday's urgent debate will be the 10th of its sort to be held at the UN Human Rights Council since its creation in 2006. File photo.
Tuesday's urgent debate will be the 10th of its sort to be held at the UN Human Rights Council since its creation in 2006. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The UN Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate in Geneva on Tuesday on Israel's September 9 attack targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, the council said on Monday.

The air strike, which Hamas said killed five of its members but not its leadership, has prompted US-allied Gulf Arab states to close ranks, adding to strains in ties between the UAE and Israel, which normalised relations in 2020.

The debate was requested by Pakistan on behalf of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and by Kuwait on behalf of the Gulf Co-operation Council.

The request came as leaders of Arab and Islamic states were meeting in Doha on Monday, where they were expected to warn that Israel's attack on Qatar and other “hostile acts” threaten coexistence and efforts to normalise ties in the region, according to a draft resolution of that gathering.

Tuesday's urgent debate will be the 10th of its sort to be held at the UN Human Rights Council since its creation in 2006.

Israel has been widely accused of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, including by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars, during its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,000 people, according to local authorities.

Israel rejects the accusation, citing its right to self-defence after the October 7 2023 attack by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives

Israeli forces destroyed at least 30 residential buildings in Gaza City and forced thousands of people from their homes, Palestinian officials said, ...
News
6 hours ago

UN overwhelmingly endorses two-state solution declaration that condemns Hamas

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound and irreversible steps” towards a ...
News
2 days ago

Israel intensifies Gaza City strikes as many residents refuse evacuation

Israeli strikes killed at least 40 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, local health authorities said, most of them in Gaza City where many ...
News
2 days ago

OPINION | Qatar bombing tests limits of Trump-Netanyahu alliance

Israel kept Washington in the dark about Qatar strikes, say officials
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Algeria asks UN Security Council to meet after Israeli strikes on Qatar

Algeria asked the United Nations Security Council to meet after Israel carried out an attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, diplomats said on Tuesday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Houses, Lamborghinis, Mercs and a boat: AFU freezes assets in Tembisa Hospital ... South Africa
  2. Fort Hare students demand retirement of VC Sakhela Buhlungu on 65th birthday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  4. 'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and ... South Africa
  5. UP produces first PhD graduate in Setswana South Africa

Latest Videos

Displaced Sudanese family reunited after war separates them for 18 months
Phala Phala farm theft trial in court