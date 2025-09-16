World

'Gaza is burning', Israel says as it launches ground operation

Residents 'ordered to flee' and said bombardment stepped up over last two days

16 September 2025 - 10:43 By Steven Scheer and Maayan
Smoke rises from Gaza after an explosion seen from the Israeli side of the border, September 16.
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel announced the start of its long-awaited ground operation into Gaza City on Tuesday, declaring “Gaza is burning”.

An Israeli military official said the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had begun the main stage of their ground operation into Gaza City, the main urban centre in the enclave, where Israel has ordered hundred of thousands of residents to flee.

The IDF provided few details but said its troops had begun “dismantling Hamas terrorist infrastructure in Gaza City”.

“Gaza is burning,” defence minister Israel Katz posted on X. “The IDF strikes with an iron fist at the terrorist infrastructure and IDF soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas.”

Residents said bombardment of the city had been ramped up dramatically over the past two days, with heavier explosions that destroyed dozens of homes, and naval boats joining tanks and planes in the bombardment of the coast.

“We have launched a significant operation in Gaza,” Netanyahu said at the start of testimony in court in an ongoing corruption trial.

Reuters

