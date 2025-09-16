World

Netanyahu says Israel should invest in influence operations to counteract isolation

16 September 2025 - 08:00 By Steven Scheer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Netanyahu says foreign investment into Israel had held up in the wake of a 12-day war against Iran in June, which he said removed an immediate threat of a nuclear-armed foe/
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Netanyahu says foreign investment into Israel had held up in the wake of a 12-day war against Iran in June, which he said removed an immediate threat of a nuclear-armed foe/
Image: Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Israel needs to invest heavily in “influence operations” in traditional and social media to counteract economic isolation arising from negative publicity abroad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Speaking at a finance ministry conference, Netanyahu said foreign investment into Israel had held up in the wake of a 12-day war against Iran in June, which he said removed an immediate threat of a nuclear-armed foe.

However, in a rare acknowledgment of the isolation arising from international criticism of Israel's war in Gaza, he said Israel faced an economic threat of sanctions and other measures.

He blamed isolation on minorities in Europe pushing “anti-Zionist and extreme Islamist ideology”, and on countries such as Qatar, backer of Arabic broadcaster Al Jazeera, investing in shaping global discourse through social media.

“This leads to sanctions against Israel and alters Israel's international standing, and this leads to a kind of isolation for Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“We can break out of this isolation, but we must invest heavily in countermeasures,  particularly in media and social media influence operations.”

Netanyahu said Israel should reduce the dependence of its industries on trade with other countries.

“We might find ourselves blocked not only in R&D but also in industrial production. We must start developing our capabilities to rely more on ourselves,” he said, adding that should include arms and other defence products.

In response, opposition leader Yair Lapid said international isolation was “the product of a wrong and failed policy by Netanyahu and his government”.

“They are turning Israel into a developing countries country and are not even trying to change the situation,” he wrote on X. “Israel can return to being successful, popular, with a thriving first-world economy.”

The war in Gaza was triggered by a rampage into southern Israel by Hamas militants who killed about 1,200 people and captured 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel responded with an assault that has killed more than 64,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

On Monday, a group of 80 former Bank of Israel, finance ministry and other economists said a cabinet decision to occupy Gaza would be harmful to Gaza and Israel, citing economic damage from massive costs of maintaining a military presence and sanctions from Europe that would harm trade.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives

Israeli forces destroyed at least 30 residential buildings in Gaza City and forced thousands of people from their homes, Palestinian officials said, ...
News
1 day ago

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in New Zealand's biggest city

Thousands took part in a pro-Palestinian march in Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, on Saturday, in what organisers said was the largest rally of ...
News
2 days ago

UN overwhelmingly endorses two-state solution declaration that condemns Hamas

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound and irreversible steps” towards a ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phala Phala farm employee admits to stashing cash under Ramaphosa's couch for ... South Africa
  2. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa
  3. Land reform must go beyond agriculture: Vumelana Advisory Fund South Africa
  4. Gauteng man's bank account raided after girlfriend 'colludes' with crooks South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I chose to go to work after graduation': Boxer cashier after viral ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tanzania: Opposition presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina barred from running ...
Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel | REUTERS