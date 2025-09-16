World

Trump administration to give $500m to historically black and tribal colleges

16 September 2025 - 10:40 By Kanishka Singh and Kanjyik Ghosh
US President Donald Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. File photo
US President Donald Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump's administration announced plans on Monday to invest $500m (R8.68bn) in historically black colleges and tribal universities, days after ending $350m (R6.08bn) in grants to programmes for colleges with large numbers of Hispanic students and other minority-serving institutions.

Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and tribally controlled colleges and universities (TCCUs) will receive an additional $495m (R8.59m) on top of their anticipated 2025 investment, an increase of 48.4% and 109.3% respectively, the US education department said.

In total, HBCUs will receive more than $1.3bn (R22.57bn) and TCCUs more than $108m (R1.87bn) from the department for fiscal year 2025, it added.

The education department said the funding “will be repurposed from programmes the department determined are not in the best interest of students and families”.

Trump has used federal funding as leverage in his dealings with educational institutions. He has threatened to cut federal funding for universities and colleges over a range of issues, such as:

  • pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's assault on Gaza;
  • transgender policies;
  • climate initiatives; and
  • diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.

US secretary of education Linda McMahon said on Monday: “The department has carefully scrutinised our federal grants, ensuring taxpayers are not funding racially discriminatory programmes but programmes which promote merit and excellence in education.”

Reuters 

