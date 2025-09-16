World

Trump targets Memphis in law enforcement surge, eyes Chicago next

His administration is casting violent crime as a national emergency

16 September 2025 - 15:40 By Nandita Bose
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
“Memphis has the highest violent crime rate, the highest property crime rate and the third-highest murder rate of any city in the nation,” Trump said on his intended crackdown.
“Memphis has the highest violent crime rate, the highest property crime rate and the third-highest murder rate of any city in the nation,” Trump said on his intended crackdown.
Image: REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

US President Donald Trump established a Memphis Safe Task Force on Monday modelled on the recent federal law enforcement surge in the nation's capital, as part of a broader initiative he says is needed to combat urban violence.

He said he plans to take similar action in Chicago next.

The initiative will deploy a broad coalition of federal agencies — including the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), department of homeland security and US Marshals — alongside the National Guard and local law enforcement.

Attorney-general Pam Bondi will lead the operation, Trump said.

“Memphis has the highest violent crime rate, the highest property crime rate and the third-highest murder rate of any city in the nation,” Trump said.

A spokesperson for the City of Memphis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's decision to deploy federal law enforcement and National Guard troops to Washington and Memphis has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic leaders and civil rights advocates, who say the move is more political theatre than a public safety strategy.

Trump and Republican leaders are aggressively positioning crime as a centrepiece of their political strategy, aiming to galvanise voters around a message of law and order.

With federal deployments to Memphis and Washington DC, and promises of expanded crackdowns in cities like Chicago, the administration is casting violent crime as a national emergency and attempting to position Democrats as weak on public safety.

Trump issued a memorandum to establish the task force and vowed to take similar action soon in the city of Chicago and elsewhere.

“We think Chicago is going to be next, and we'll get to St Louis, and New Orleans we want to get into, too,” he said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US Typhon missile system's presence in Japan sharpens Asia arms race

The US on Monday showcased its Typhon intermediate-range missile system in Japan for the first time, underscoring Washington and Tokyo's growing ...
News
2 hours ago

Trump to file $15bn defamation and libel lawsuit against New York Times

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would file a $15bn lawsuit for defamation and libel against the New York Times, days after the newspaper ...
News
4 hours ago

Trump administration to give $500m to historically black and tribal colleges

President Donald Trump's administration announced plans on Monday to invest $500m (R8.68bn) in historically black colleges and tribal universities, ...
News
6 hours ago

US says Colombia, Venezuela failed to fight drug trafficking

US President Donald Trump on Monday designated countries such as Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia and Venezuela among those the US believes to ...
News
6 hours ago

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the US military carried out a strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug cartel vessel heading to the US, the ...
News
10 hours ago

US judge questions deportation of West African migrants to Ghana

A US judge on Saturday said it appeared President Donald Trump's administration intentionally circumvented immigration laws last week when it ...
News
1 day ago

Trump says he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia but Europe has to act in a way that is commensurate with the US.
News
1 day ago

Charlie Kirk’s murder will affect us too

Already our social media is thick with charge and countercharge as Trump’s supporters here clash with their critics to the left over the Kirk ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phala Phala farm employee admits to stashing cash under Ramaphosa's couch for ... South Africa
  2. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa
  3. Land reform must go beyond agriculture: Vumelana Advisory Fund South Africa
  4. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  5. These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken off shop shelves South Africa

Latest Videos

How Memphis is reacting to Trump's federal law enforcement deployment
Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford dies at 89 | Sky News coverage