US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would file a $15bn (R260.4bn) lawsuit for defamation and libel against the New York Times, days after the newspaper released articles on his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The statement comes after Trump threatened last week to sue the New York Times for its reporting related to a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to Epstein.
“Today I have the great honour of bringing a $15bn defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.
The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
Trump accused the paper of lying about him, his family and businesses and Republican-led movements and ideologies such as the America First Movement and Make America Great Again, or MAGA.
The suit would be filed in Florida, he said, but gave no further details.
Reuters
Trump to file $15bn defamation and libel lawsuit against New York Times
Image: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/ File photo
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would file a $15bn (R260.4bn) lawsuit for defamation and libel against the New York Times, days after the newspaper released articles on his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The statement comes after Trump threatened last week to sue the New York Times for its reporting related to a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to Epstein.
“Today I have the great honour of bringing a $15bn defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.
The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
Trump accused the paper of lying about him, his family and businesses and Republican-led movements and ideologies such as the America First Movement and Make America Great Again, or MAGA.
The suit would be filed in Florida, he said, but gave no further details.
Reuters
READ MORE:
White House 'would support forensic analysis' of alleged Trump signature on Epstein letter
Congress releases Epstein's 'birthday book,' including alleged Trump letter
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to prison camp, Trump says no plea for pardon
EXPLAINER | What you need to know about Trump, Epstein and the MAGA controversy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos