Trump to file $15bn defamation and libel lawsuit against New York Times

16 September 2025 - 11:42 By Gursimran Kaur
US President Donald Trump threatened last week to sue the New York Times for its reporting related to a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Image: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/ File photo

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would file a $15bn (R260.4bn) lawsuit for defamation and libel against the New York Times, days after the newspaper released articles on his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The statement comes after Trump threatened last week to sue the New York Times for its reporting related to a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to Epstein.

“Today I have the great honour of bringing a $15bn defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Trump accused the paper of lying about him, his family and businesses and Republican-led movements and ideologies such as the America First Movement and Make America Great Again, or MAGA.

The suit would be filed in Florida, he said, but gave no further details.

Reuters

