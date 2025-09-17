EU billions of euros short on ‘Aid for Trade’ to poorest nations, say auditors

The share of Aid for Trade funding to the poorest countries declined by 6 percentage points between 2015 and 2022, the auditors said.
Image: 123rf.com
The EU will likely miss its target of directing a quarter of aid spent on expanding trade to the least developed countries by 2030, a study by the EU's auditors showed on Tuesday, a finding the bloc says it will assess.
The “Aid for Trade” initiative, launched in 2005 by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to boost development in poor countries, stretches across measures from building physical infrastructure such as roads and ports to enhancing trade policy and regulation, or building capacity in sectors such as agriculture.
The assistance is usually provided in the form of grants and low-priced credit and accounts for a fifth of overseas development assistance, according to the WTO website.
The EU set the target in 2017 after reviewing its strategy to address poor countries' development needs more efficiently, but failed to draw up a concrete plan to ensure the goals were met, the European Court of auditors said in a report.
“The funding rate has fallen recently instead of rising,” the auditors said.
The EU allocated €17.2bn (R354bn) through the Aid for Trade programme to least developed countries in the half-decade to 2022, the study found, well under a quarter of the €106bn (R2.1-trillion) sent to other developing countries.
Africa feeding 20-million more children with school meals: WFP
Reuters
