World

Israel opens new route out of Gaza City for 48 hours as tanks advance

Mass displacement of Palestinians widely condemned

17 September 2025 - 15:30 By Nidal Al Mughrabi, ALEXANDER CORNWELL, Steven Scheer and Estelle Shirbon
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israeli soldiers, tanks and armoured personnel carriers near the Israel-Gaza border on September 16 2025.
Israeli soldiers, tanks and armoured personnel carriers near the Israel-Gaza border on September 16 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was opening an additional route for 48 hours that Palestinians could use to leave Gaza City as it stepped up efforts to empty the city of civilians and confront thousands of Hamas combatants.

Hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering in the city and many are reluctant to follow Israel's orders to move south because of the dangers along the way, dire conditions, a lack of food in the southern area and fear of permanent displacement.

“Even if we want to leave Gaza City, is there any guarantee we would be able to come back? Will the war end? That's why I prefer to die here, in Sabra, my neighbourhood,” Ahmed, a schoolteacher, said by phone.

At least 30 people were killed in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in Israel's latest strikes, including 19 in Gaza City, local health authorities said.

A day after Israel announced the launch of a ground offensive to seize control of Gaza's main urban centre, tanks had moved short distances towards the city's central and western areas from three directions, but no major advance was reported.

An Israeli official said military operations were focused on getting civilians to head south and fighting would intensify over the next month or two.

The official said Israel expected about 100,000 civilians to remain in the city, which would take months to capture, and the operation could be suspended if a ceasefire was reached with the Hamas militant group.

The prospects of a ceasefire appear remote after Israel attacked Hamas political leaders in Doha last week, infuriating Qatar, a co-mediator in ceasefire talks.

Defying global criticism of the attack, including a rebuke by Israel's stalwart ally, the US, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will strike Hamas leaders anywhere.

Visiting Doha on Tuesday, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said there was “a short window of time” in which a ceasefire could happen, apparently referring to Israel's stated plans to crush Hamas by force in Gaza.

In leaflets dropped over Gaza City, the military said Palestinians could use the newly reopened Salahudin Road to escape towards the south and they had until lunchtime on Friday to do so.

“Movement must only take place via the streets marked in yellow on the map as the route for southward transit. Follow the instructions of the security forces and traffic signs,” they said.

'Gaza is burning', Israel says as it launches ground operation

Israel announced the start of its long-awaited ground operation into Gaza City on Tuesday, declaring “Gaza is burning”.
News
1 day ago

But the situation remained chaotic and dangerous for civilians, who have been streaming away on foot, by donkey cart or in vehicles in recent days.

Much of Gaza City was laid to waste early in the war in 2023, but about one-million Palestinians had returned to homes among the ruins. Forcing them out would mean confining most of Gaza's population to overcrowded encampments in the south where a hunger crisis is unfolding.

The UN, aid groups and foreign governments have condemned Israel's offensive and the proposed mass displacement.

A UN commission of inquiry concluded on Tuesday that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel called the assessment “scandalous” and “fake”.

Israeli forces control Gaza City's eastern suburbs and have been pounding three areas in the southeast, north and northwestern coastal areas of the city, from which tanks have been pressing towards the centre and western areas.

“Gaza is being wiped out. A city that is thousands of years old is being wiped out in front of the whole cowardly world,” said Ahmed, the schoolteacher.

Palestinian and UN officials say no place is safe, including in the southern area designated by Israel as a “humanitarian zone”. On Tuesday an air strike killed five people in a vehicle as they were leaving Gaza City for the south.

In Nuseirat refugee camp in the enclave's centre, an air strike destroyed a high-rise building on Wednesday, prompting residents of nearby buildings to flee in panic.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said Israel has destroyed and damaged 1,600 residential buildings since August 10, when Netanyahu announced Israel's intention to take full control of the territory by force.

Israeli forces have also destroyed 13,000 tents in Gaza City where displaced people had been sheltering, it said.

Israel estimates 40% of people who were in Gaza City on August 10 have since left. The Gaza media office says 190,000 have headed south and 350,000 have moved to central and western areas of the city

Reuters

READ MORE:

Japan won't recognise a Palestinian state given US ties

Japan will not recognise a Palestinian state for now, a decision probably taken to maintain relations with the US and to avoid a hardening of ...
News
6 hours ago

Netanyahu says Israel should invest in influence operations to counteract isolation

Israel needs to invest heavily in “influence operations” in traditional and social media to counteract economic isolation arising from negative ...
News
1 day ago

Israel threatens Hamas 'wherever they are' as Qatar hosts summit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is not ruling out further strikes on Hamas leaders “wherever they are", as the heads of Arab and ...
News
1 day ago

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives

Israeli forces destroyed at least 30 residential buildings in Gaza City and forced thousands of people from their homes, Palestinian officials said, ...
News
2 days ago

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent debate on Israeli air strike on Qatar

The UN Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate in Geneva on Tuesday on Israel's September 9 attack targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.
News
2 days ago

Israel intensifies Gaza City strikes as many residents refuse evacuation

Israeli strikes killed at least 40 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, local health authorities said, most of them in Gaza City where many ...
News
5 days ago

Palestinians face new dilemma as Israeli forces advance

Palestinians in the relatively unscathed Nasser area of Gaza City were having to decide whether to stay or go on Thursday after the Israeli military ...
News
6 days ago

OPINION | Qatar bombing tests limits of Trump-Netanyahu alliance

Israel kept Washington in the dark about Qatar strikes, say officials
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  2. Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy South Africa
  3. These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken off shop shelves South Africa
  4. Walking nightmare: Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians South Africa
  5. Woman shot dead at popular Durban pub South Africa

Latest Videos

Donald Trump LIVE: Trump Meets King Charles III During UK State Visit | King ...
Jim Beam® x Cadillac Formula 1® Team