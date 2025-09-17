Russia expands forced re-education of deported Ukrainian children, US research shows

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest report.
Yale researchers “can conclude Russia is operating a potentially unprecedented system of large scale re-education, military training and dormitory facilities capable of holding tens of thousands of children from Ukraine for long periods of time”, the report said.
Yale's programme, which has been defunded by the administration of US President Donald Trump, had previously tracked 314 Ukrainian children to Russian government websites, where they were put up for adoption by Russian families.
The number of Ukrainian children taken and the network of facilities where they are being held have jumped since Yale first published findings in 2023, when it estimated 6,000 children had been taken to 43 camps.
The findings underpinned arrest warrants issued in 2023 by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of unlawful deportation of children, a war crime.
“The good news is we know the scope of what we're dealing with fully,” Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Humanitarian Research Lab, told Reuters.
“The bad news is that addressing it, bringing the children home, depends on absolute total global unity.”
Yale said since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian children have been taken to locations spread across 5,600km, including cadet schools, a military base, medical facilities, a religious site, secondary schools and universities, orphanages and, most often, camps and sanatoriums.
Military training of Ukrainian children took place at least 39 locations and at least 34 of the facilities are newly identified, it said.
Ukrainian children aged eight to 18 were taken to camps and a military base where they underwent militarisation programmes, including combat training, ceremonial parades and drills, assembly of drones and other material and education in military history.
They also participated in shooting competitions, grenade throwing competitions, tactical medicine, drone control and tactics training.
In one case Yale detailed children from the Donetsk region receiving “airborne training” at a military base. They were brought to the base on an aircraft managed by the presidential property management department within the Russian presidential administration, it said.
Mariana Betsa, a Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, told Reuters 1,600 deported children had returned to Ukraine. She said the fate of those who had not been returned should be the subject of any peace talks that take place.
She said: “Before we proceed to any peace talks on substance, we definitely need to understand the issue of children should be on the agenda.”
Reuters
Russia expands forced re-education of deported Ukrainian children, US research shows
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
US-funded research has identified more than 210 sites where Ukrainian children have been taken for military training, drone manufacturing and other forced re-education by Russia as part of a large-scale deportation programme.
Yale's School of Public Health said in a report published on Tuesday more than 150 new locations had been discovered since it published findings last year, when it alleged Russian presidential aircraft had been used to transport children.
The latest research by Yale's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL), based on open-source information and satellite imagery, said about half the locations are managed by the Russian government.
It “represents the highest number of locations to which children from Ukraine have been taken that has been published to date”, the report said.
“The actual number is likely higher as there are many sites under investigation by HRL and additional locations may exist that have not yet been identified.”
Ukraine said Russia has illegally deported or forcibly displaced more than 19,500 children to Russia and Belarus in violation of the Geneva Conventions. In June, Yale estimated the figure could be closer to 35,000.
Russia denied it is taking children against their will and said it has been evacuating people voluntarily to remove them from the war zone.
